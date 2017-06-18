This Friday marks the opening of the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Santa Monica, one of two new hotels designed by local award-winning architecture firm Gwynne Pugh Urban Studio (GP-US). The six-story hotel is a striking new addition to the downtown Santa Monica skyline, with its bold orange color sure to make it a local icon.

Though it bears a familiar brand name, the distinctive design lends the hotel an upscale, boutique feel. The orange metal panels give the hotel its dramatic presence, while slight color variation within the panels adds texture and dynamism. A cantilevered pool deck sits just over the main entrance on the second floor, giving guests a unique view of the adjacent Metro station. The large cut out created by the second floor deck creates an dynamic change of view for passing train riders and pedestrians.

Adding further benefit for pedestrians, the hotel acts as an eastern extension of the popular esplanade that ends at the Santa Monica Pier. A set back storefront just down from the main entrance allows for a widened sidewalk and potential outdoor seating.

GP-US simultaneously designed an aesthetically complementary Hampton Inn & Suites across the street. That hotel, with its ocean-inspired green facade, is set to open next month. Together the hotels will act as a new gateway to the City, greeting riders at the terminus of Metro's newly-extended Expo Line, as well as motorists exiting the 10 freeway.

A true exercise in urban design, GP-US has actively maintained the theme of the urban fabric and designed two buildings that not only respond to one another, but integrate the neighboring community, the Metro line, and the existing architectural aesthetic already present in Santa Monica. The designs for both the Marriott and Hampton Inn & Suites were unanimously approved by the Santa Monica City Council.

Firm Principal Gwynne Pugh has enjoyed a successful and longstanding relationship with the City of Santa Monica, having completed numerous projects there, including two immediately adjacent to the new hotels - Step Up on Fifth, located next door to the Marriott, and Colorado Court, which sits just across Colorado Avenue from the hotels.

