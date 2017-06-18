Booking.com Reveals the USA's Most Highly-Rated Destinations for Thrifty Travelers in 2017
The result? An itinerary of wonderful U.S. destinations perfect for even the thriftiest traveler.
April - Avalon, California
The 3rd week of April was 49% cheaper than the most expensive time of the year.
What travelers love about Avalon: Atmosphere, Diving, Romance and Water Sports.
May - Ashland, Oregon
The 3rd week of May was 35% cheaper than the peak price.
What travelers love about Ashland: Culture, Entertainment & Theater, Scenery and Wine Tasting.
June - New Smyrna Beach, Florida
The 2nd week of June was 20% cheaper than the most expensive week of the year.
What travelers love about New Smyrna Beach: Beaches for Kids, Food, Shopping and Surfing.
July - Saint Michaels, Maryland
The 4th week of July was 28% cheaper than the most expensive week of the year.
What travelers love about Saint Michaels: Boating, Relaxation, Romance and Seafood.
August - Breckenridge, Colorado
The last week of August was 71% cheaper than the peak price of the year.
What travelers love about Breckenridge: Beer, Friendly Locals, Hiking and Outdoor Activities .
September - Jekyll Island, Georgia
The last week of September was 40% cheaper than the most expensive week of the year.
What travelers love about Jekyll Island: Beach Walks, Cycling, Golf and Sunsets.
October - Ruidoso, New Mexico
The 4th week of October was 50% cheaper than the peak price of the year.
What travelers love about Ruidoso: Beautiful Forests, Horse Racing, Relaxation and Scenery.
November - Springdale, Utah
The 4th week of November was 40% cheaper than the peak price.
What travelers love about Springdale: Hiking, Photography, Stargazing and Wildlife.
December - Whitefish, Montana
The 1st week of December was 53% cheaper than the most expensive week of the year.
What travelers love about Whitefish: Fishing, Family Friendly Trips, Parks and Trail Walks.
*Pricing data was measured over the period of December 2015 to December 2016. 4-star accommodations were chosen as a standardized way of comparing different types of accommodation across varying cities, and as a way to be indicative of overall pricing trends in accommodations of all levels. Prices shown are the average daily rate (ADR) as reported on Booking.com for the time period specified. Weeks were defined as Monday to Sunday per calendar month.
About Booking.com
Booking.com is the world leader in booking hotel and other accommodations online. It guarantees the best prices for any type of property – from small independents to five-star luxury. Guests can access the Booking.com website anytime, anywhere from their desktops, mobile phones and tablet devices, and they don"t pay booking fees – ever. The Booking.com website is available in over 40 languages, offers over 1.2M hotels and accommodations including more than 625,000 vacation rental properties and covers over 109,000 destinations in 227 countries and territories worldwide. It features over 116M reviews written by guests after their stay, and attracts online visitors from both leisure and business markets around the globe. With 20 years of experience and a team of over 15,000 dedicated employees in over 180 offices worldwide, Booking.com operates its own in-house customer service team, which is available 24/7 to assist guests in their native languages and ensure an exceptional customer experience.
Established in 1996, Booking.com B.V. owns and operates Booking.com™, and is part of The Priceline Group (NASDAQ: PCLN). Follow us on Twitter, Google+ and Pinterest, like us on Facebook, or learn more at http://www.booking.com.