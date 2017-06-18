NEW YORK -- As we near the end of winter hibernation, many of us are eager to begin planning our vacations for the months ahead. The experts at Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, have examined a wealth of data to help travelers of all budgets find the best wallet friendly destinations for the remainder of 2017.

The data was compiled by first looking at the average price per night of 4-star accommodations in the most recommended U.S. destinations.* Then, to determine which cities to recommend for which month, Booking.com looked at the yearly overview of pricing fluctuations to determine the best weeks to stay in the chosen destinations.

The result? An itinerary of wonderful U.S. destinations perfect for even the thriftiest traveler.

April - Avalon, California

The 3rd week of April was 49% cheaper than the most expensive time of the year.

What travelers love about Avalon: Atmosphere, Diving, Romance and Water Sports.

May - Ashland, Oregon

The 3rd week of May was 35% cheaper than the peak price.

What travelers love about Ashland: Culture, Entertainment & Theater, Scenery and Wine Tasting.

June - New Smyrna Beach, Florida

The 2nd week of June was 20% cheaper than the most expensive week of the year.

What travelers love about New Smyrna Beach: Beaches for Kids, Food, Shopping and Surfing.

July - Saint Michaels, Maryland

The 4th week of July was 28% cheaper than the most expensive week of the year.

What travelers love about Saint Michaels: Boating, Relaxation, Romance and Seafood.

August - Breckenridge, Colorado

The last week of August was 71% cheaper than the peak price of the year.

What travelers love about Breckenridge: Beer, Friendly Locals, Hiking and Outdoor Activities .

September - Jekyll Island, Georgia

The last week of September was 40% cheaper than the most expensive week of the year.

What travelers love about Jekyll Island: Beach Walks, Cycling, Golf and Sunsets.

October - Ruidoso, New Mexico

The 4th week of October was 50% cheaper than the peak price of the year.

What travelers love about Ruidoso: Beautiful Forests, Horse Racing, Relaxation and Scenery.

November - Springdale, Utah

The 4th week of November was 40% cheaper than the peak price.

What travelers love about Springdale: Hiking, Photography, Stargazing and Wildlife.

December - Whitefish, Montana

The 1st week of December was 53% cheaper than the most expensive week of the year.

What travelers love about Whitefish: Fishing, Family Friendly Trips, Parks and Trail Walks.

*Pricing data was measured over the period of December 2015 to December 2016. 4-star accommodations were chosen as a standardized way of comparing different types of accommodation across varying cities, and as a way to be indicative of overall pricing trends in accommodations of all levels. Prices shown are the average daily rate (ADR) as reported on Booking.com for the time period specified. Weeks were defined as Monday to Sunday per calendar month.