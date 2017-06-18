GALVESTON, Texas and MCLEAN, Va. -- Homewood Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Homewood Suites by Hilton Galveston. Designed for guests who want to travel on their own terms, Homewood Suites by Hilton Galveston offers guests all the comforts of home, whether they are traveling for work or enjoying a well-earned getaway. With 88 new suites, the hotel is a brief walk to the beach and minutes away from various dining and shopping options and the Strand Historic District. Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Waterpark, Moody Gardens amusement park, and the U.S. Navy submarine memorial at Seawolf Park are also nearby.

"Guests who choose Homewood Suites will feel right at home as our amenities are designed to foster comfort, convenience and a home away from home," said Michael Bird, general manager. "Our value-driven, extended-stay property complements Galveston's record-breaking tourism growth* and strategic vision of attracting more visitors from around the nation for longer periods of time."

Developed and owned by SRI Galveston Hospitality, LLC, and managed by BH Hospitality Management, LLC, Homewood Suites by Hilton Galveston offers all suite accommodations featuring fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are provided all the essentials needed for a smart, reliable and convenient stay including complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and a grocery shopping service**. Homewood Suites by Hilton Galveston also makes it easy for travelers to unwind or stay active with an outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, sports courts and a cabana area. The property also offers a 620-square-foot meeting space that can accommodate up to 50 people for seminars and social gatherings.

Located at 110 Seawall Boulevard, Homewood Suites by Hilton Galveston offers guests convenient access to the popular Seawall Boulevard, Stewart Beach Park, Shriners Hospital for Children, the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers bases, the Galveston-Port Bolivar ferry, and the University of Texas Medical Branch, which houses the oldest medical school in Texas. Guests are welcome to utilize the complimentary shuttle service to restaurants and attractions within a five-mile radius of the hotel.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Galveston participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton Galveston or call 409-497-2831.

Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and news.homewoodsuites.com.

*SOURCE: Houston Chronicle

**Guest pays for groceries. Other restrictions apply.

