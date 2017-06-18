The Whitby opens in New York City
What Kit did next
Located on the ground floor and open all day, The Whitby Bar is a richly colorful and airy room with high ceilings, a 30-foot pewter bar, beautifully upholstered banquettes, and gray oak floors. Warehouse-style windows and doors lead through to an orangery with vaulted ceilings and a skylight, bathing the space in natural light. The drawing room, nestled between the orangery and reception area, is a warm, informal spot defined by a feature fireplace and cozy, overstuffed furnishings. Throw in several stylish private-event rooms and a 130-seat state-of-the-art cinema, and the City That Never Sleeps has another good reason to never go to bed.
Location
Situated in the heart of upper midtown Manhattan on 18 West 56th Street at 5th Avenue, The Whitby is just a short walk from Central Park and Broadway. The hotel is on the doorstep of some of Manhattan's leading museums and galleries, including the world-renowned MoMA, and retail therapy comes courtesy of high-style neighbors such as Bergdorf Goodman.
About Firmdale Hotels
"Hotels should be living things not stuffy institutions" maintain Tim and Kit Kemp, owners of Firmdale Hotels. Comprising ten hotels and nine bars and restaurants in London and New York, each of the Firmdale properties' standard of excellence and unique style of decoration have added up to a winning combination. Kit Kemp also designs the interiors of each property in her fresh and contemporary English style.
