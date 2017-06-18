RLHC Integrates its Hello Rewards App with Concur to Simplify Business Travel
Hello Rewards now available in the Concur App Center
"We selected Concur because it is the most widely used booking and expense travel management program in the industry," said RLHC Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Bill Linehan. "This solution is an influencer in buying decisions, as many corporate travelers will choose a hotel that has e-receipt capability over one that does not. So, this helps position us better for corporate travelers."
Hello Rewards is now available in the Concur App Center. Offering apps with streamlined integration with Concur Travel, Expense and Invoice products, the Concur App Center delivers innovative functionality in key categories such as finance, regulatory compliance, enterprise identity, traveler productivity, travel management and much more. The app is available to download here.
About RLHC
Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged inthe franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America’s Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.