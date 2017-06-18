SPOKANE, Wash. – RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation) (NYSE:RLH) today announced the integration of the Hello Rewards app with Concur®, the leading provider of spend management solutions and services. Now available in the Concur App Center, RLHC will provide Concur clients with easy access to stay folios and an enhanced presence on Concur systems.

With the integration, receipts/folios can be directly loaded into the expense management software via the Hello Rewards app, making it easy for travelers and expense reporting.

"We selected Concur because it is the most widely used booking and expense travel management program in the industry," said RLHC Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Bill Linehan. "This solution is an influencer in buying decisions, as many corporate travelers will choose a hotel that has e-receipt capability over one that does not. So, this helps position us better for corporate travelers."

Hello Rewards is now available in the Concur App Center. Offering apps with streamlined integration with Concur Travel, Expense and Invoice products, the Concur App Center delivers innovative functionality in key categories such as finance, regulatory compliance, enterprise identity, traveler productivity, travel management and much more. The app is available to download here.

