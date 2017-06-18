2017 ISHC Young Leader Award presented to Director Acquisitions & Strategy for MEININGER Hotels at IHIF in Berlin
The Young Leader Award was established by ISHC and IHIF in 2009 to recognise and celebrate the excellence of young emerging leaders in the hospitality industry. Nominees for the award must be 35 years of age or younger whose contributions are already making an impact on the hospitality industry.
"It is important to our members to give back to the industry and be part of IHIF. We are delighted to present Eva with the Young Leader Award as a shining example of someone who is passionate about the hospitality industry and already making an incredible impact through her career. ISHC is proud to continue this partnership with IHIF to recognise and encourage the future leaders of our industry."
Tess Pearson, Event Director, Questex Hospitality Group, hosts of IHIF commented, "Eva is a remarkable young woman shaping the future of the hospitality industry. Her achievements to date are outstanding and very deserving of this high profile recognition. We wish her every success for the future."
