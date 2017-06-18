MADRID – NH Hotel Group has signed a new four-star NH Collection hotel in Frankfurt; opening its second establishment of the company's upscale brand in the city and the seventh in Germany.

NH Collection Frankfurt Messe will be part of the 120-meter high skyscraper, located on the corner of Mainzer Landstrasse and Güterplatz and planned by Frankfurt-based project developer Groß & Partner. The hotel is set to open in early 2021 and will offer 416 rooms and just under 22,000 square feet of space reserved for meetings and events.

The new flagship of NH Collection in Frankfurt will benefit from being located in a prime area of the city, in the heart of a booming business district and near the trade fair site. With more than 2.5 million visitors each year and some 6.5 million square feet of exhibition space, the Frankfurt trade fair is the second largest exhibition venue in the world. The hotel is within walking distance to important shopping centers such as the Skyline Plaza Frankfurt and Shopping Center MyZeil, a central train station, and is only two underground stops away from Frankfurt's opera and old city.

In addition to opening the hotel under NH Hotel Group's upscale brand, the distinctive high-rise building will house office spaces in the upper levels. Plans for the building concept include a restaurant, bar, and fitness area, along with parking facilities. This new NH Collection in Frankfurt consolidates the great international growth of the upscale brand for NH Hotel Group, which currently operates 67 NH Collections in key cities across 13 countries in Europe and Latin America. The brand has 10 additional NH Collections set to launch before 2021.

NH Hotel Group's business plan, implemented three years ago, was created to reposition the brand's hotels and has since allowed NH to sign 56 new hotels. The group's innovative, long-term leasing model and transparency with new developments has gained a great deal of support from the market. It has also received positive feedback from leading hospitality ratings agencies.

