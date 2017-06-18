Exciting times ahead as next week sees the beginning of TOPHOTELPROJECTS' second annual World Tour. Designed as a collection of full day events in some of the hospitality industry's most important locations including London, New York and Zurich, the inaugural day of this year's tour will be taking place on March 21st in the Chinese territory of Macau. The conference will be held in The Parisian Macau and will consist of a day-long series of talks, presentations and networking breaks attended by some of the industry's key players.

Macau has seen steady growth in its tourism market in recent years, attracting both developers and tourists to its shores to take advantage of the booming casino trade that the peninsulas is famous for. Speaking at the Macau date will be experts in the regional hotel field, including a talk entitled "What's going on in Macau and across the borders?" given by TOPHOTELPROJECTS' very own Caroline List. Alice Kaushal from Refine Consulting will be guiding attendees in the art of successfully gaining and retaining contacts through effective networking. Alex Cho from renowned hotel group Ritz Carlton will be discussing how to stay relevant in an ever changing market with his talk, entitled "Evolve or Die", while perhaps the highlight of the day will be a panel discussion about the impact of legalizing gaming in the Macau area, moderated by Gert Noordzy from Northside Consulting.

The day will finish with a series of presentations highlighting some of the most innovative and interesting hotel projects in the area. Creative Spark will focus on three hotels that stand out for their cutting edge design; Tan Yee Pin from Jaya International Design will present the Capella Shanghai, a complex of villas and private residences set in an architecturally stunning Shikumen plot. Bianca Cheung of world-famous Zaha Hadid Architects will speak about Morpheus Hotel City of Dreams, the latest, sculptural addition to the City of Dreams complex which combines user efficiency with style and comfort. The final competitor for the Creative Spark prize will be the Hotel Indigo Kaohsiung, presented by HBA's Federico Masin, who will talk about the hotel's ambition to connect with the local community by conceptualising the journey of goods from the producer to the hotel room. The winner will be announced in the evening before dinner, after which a drinks reception will be held to close out what is sure to be a stimulating afternoon.

For more information on the event and how to get your tickets, visit us here.

View Source