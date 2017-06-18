“The impact of legalizing gaming in Macau” to be discussed next week at TOPHOTELPROJECTS World Tour
The day will finish with a series of presentations highlighting some of the most innovative and interesting hotel projects in the area. Creative Spark will focus on three hotels that stand out for their cutting edge design; Tan Yee Pin from Jaya International Design will present the Capella Shanghai, a complex of villas and private residences set in an architecturally stunning Shikumen plot. Bianca Cheung of world-famous Zaha Hadid Architects will speak about Morpheus Hotel City of Dreams, the latest, sculptural addition to the City of Dreams complex which combines user efficiency with style and comfort. The final competitor for the Creative Spark prize will be the Hotel Indigo Kaohsiung, presented by HBA's Federico Masin, who will talk about the hotel's ambition to connect with the local community by conceptualising the journey of goods from the producer to the hotel room. The winner will be announced in the evening before dinner, after which a drinks reception will be held to close out what is sure to be a stimulating afternoon.
