RoomChecker Version 5 Released
New languages, customized data labels, guest chats and web services added.
RoomChecker version 5.0 has been released by qMetrix Group. This huge update supports more than 20 different languages, customized data and menu labels, guest chats and web services for property management system integration.
The RoomChecker menu has been configured to support property management companies, warehousing, long-term healthcare facilities, hospitals and cruise lines. This update opens the possibility of supporting any industry and any type of user.
The solution is already used world-wide. Now users and staff can see their native language when they log into the mobile app or website. More than 20 languages are supported including English, Spanish, French, Italian, Chinese, German, and many others. qMetrix will also take suggestions and can implement other languages very quickly.
qMetrix Group continually improves and enhances the RoomChecker solution. Both Android and iOS mobile devices are supported. The data collected on the mobile device is saved to the Cloud and used to trigger automatic notifications. The RoomChecker website is available 24/7 and offers an array of reporting options with trend reporting and detailed history of all inspections completed.
RoomChecker is an end-to-end quality improvement solution that includes staff assignments, time tracking, performance reporting, guest satisfaction reporting and issue tracking. The RoomChecker team will help each customer as they get started with the solution. Most customers are up and running with RoomChecker within just a few days of starting a subscription.
About qMetrix Group
The qMetrix Group focuses on developing innovative software solutions for quality improvement. The group develops systems to gather and report quality metrics through electronic integration or customized apps using wireless devices such as tablets and smartphones. qMetrix then provides secure, customized, web-based reports to better improve the real-time performance for any organization seeking to improve quality and efficiency. qMetrix supports applications for Healthcare, Hospitality and Transportation. For more information please visit www.qmetrixgroup.com.