RoomChecker version 5.0 has been released by qMetrix Group. This huge update supports more than 20 different languages, customized data and menu labels, guest chats and web services for property management system integration.

"I've said it many times before, we are really excited about the evolution of RoomChecker and everything we can do for our customers," affirmed Robin Mangold, principal and president of qMetrix Group. "Version 5 is a giant leap ahead, allowing us to support any industry specific terminology. Any company needing to track data to improve quality can use RoomChecker."

The RoomChecker menu has been configured to support property management companies, warehousing, long-term healthcare facilities, hospitals and cruise lines. This update opens the possibility of supporting any industry and any type of user.

The solution is already used world-wide. Now users and staff can see their native language when they log into the mobile app or website. More than 20 languages are supported including English, Spanish, French, Italian, Chinese, German, and many others. qMetrix will also take suggestions and can implement other languages very quickly.

qMetrix Group continually improves and enhances the RoomChecker solution. Both Android and iOS mobile devices are supported. The data collected on the mobile device is saved to the Cloud and used to trigger automatic notifications. The RoomChecker website is available 24/7 and offers an array of reporting options with trend reporting and detailed history of all inspections completed.

RoomChecker is an end-to-end quality improvement solution that includes staff assignments, time tracking, performance reporting, guest satisfaction reporting and issue tracking. The RoomChecker team will help each customer as they get started with the solution. Most customers are up and running with RoomChecker within just a few days of starting a subscription.

