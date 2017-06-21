Hilton's 4-star Embassy Suites Hotels are just one of the brand's in Hilton's portfolio of 12 hotels, and are set to expand on their large repertoire of over 200 hotels over the coming years. 20 projects by the brand are going to open over 2017, 2018, 2019 and beyond, with the lion's share of those projects to open this year. 2017 will see 12 new hotels added to the brand, and Embassy are setting their sites globally as they expand across North America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Embassy Suites Hotels offer business and leisure travelers an upscale, professionally serviced experience, making them ideally suited to the North American market, which will get 18 new hotels by the brand over the next 3 years, bringing with them a total key count of 3,404. Discerning American customers rely on brands like Embassy Suites to give them the comfort and efficiency they desire, and this demanding market has proved successful for the brand in the past. 250 rooms in one hotel will be provided in the Middle East, while the Asia Pacific market will also receive one new hotel with 300 rooms, perhaps paving the way for more expansion in this growing market in the future.

More than half of the group's projected openings are currently under construction, which bodes well for the brand to hit their target. A quarter more of the proposed 20 openings are in the planning stages, while hotels in the planning and vision phases are setting the stage for more projected growth by the company towards the latter half of the decade.

Let's take a look at some of the more interesting projects that are currently underway:

EMBASSY SUITES BO'AO, China

Embassy by Hilton Bo'ao, marking the entry of its Embassy by Hilton brand in China. It will also be the first Embassy by Hilton to be signed in Asia Pacific. Located in Hainan Province at Binhai Ave. in the north of Bo'ao, the hotel will compete in the upper-upscale, five-star segment catering to domestic and international travelers to Bo'ao.

EMBASSY SUITES ST. KITTS, Caribbean

This hotel will be located in Pelican Bay, which is a private cove nestled on seven acres on the Caribbean side of the island. Once complete, the hotel will offer access to main roads, downtown attractions and Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport. The condo-hotel complex will include six towers, 3,847 sq. ft. of meeting space, an infinity pool, a fitness center, spa and kids' club.

EMBASSY SUITES BERKELEY HEIGHTS, USA

A full-service hotel situated in the center of Connell Corporate Park. The 8-story hotel will consist of approximately 7,500 square feet of meeting and banquet space, a restaurant and coffee bar. Conventionally located in Berkeley Heights, the hotel has direct access to Route 78 and is 22 miles west of New York City.The Embassy Suites will feature upscale interiors and much needed conference space to serve the high concentration of businesses in the Berkeley Heights area.

More information on Embassy Suites Hotels and other global hotel brands can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry

