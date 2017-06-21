Brand Profile: Embassy by Hilton
More than half of the group's projected openings are currently under construction, which bodes well for the brand to hit their target. A quarter more of the proposed 20 openings are in the planning stages, while hotels in the planning and vision phases are setting the stage for more projected growth by the company towards the latter half of the decade.
Let's take a look at some of the more interesting projects that are currently underway:
EMBASSY SUITES BO'AO, China
Embassy by Hilton Bo'ao, marking the entry of its Embassy by Hilton brand in China. It will also be the first Embassy by Hilton to be signed in Asia Pacific. Located in Hainan Province at Binhai Ave. in the north of Bo'ao, the hotel will compete in the upper-upscale, five-star segment catering to domestic and international travelers to Bo'ao.
Let's take a look at some of the more interesting projects that are currently underway :
EMBASSY SUITES ST. KITTS, Caribbean
This hotel will be located in Pelican Bay, which is a private cove nestled on seven acres on the Caribbean side of the island. Once complete, the hotel will offer access to main roads, downtown attractions and Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport. The condo-hotel complex will include six towers, 3,847 sq. ft. of meeting space, an infinity pool, a fitness center, spa and kids' club.
EMBASSY SUITES BERKELEY HEIGHTS, USA
A full-service hotel situated in the center of Connell Corporate Park. The 8-story hotel will consist of approximately 7,500 square feet of meeting and banquet space, a restaurant and coffee bar. Conventionally located in Berkeley Heights, the hotel has direct access to Route 78 and is 22 miles west of New York City.The Embassy Suites will feature upscale interiors and much needed conference space to serve the high concentration of businesses in the Berkeley Heights area.
More information on Embassy Suites Hotels and other global hotel brands can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry
Contact
Lennart Kooy
associate partner TOPHOTELMEDIA
Send Email