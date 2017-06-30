Tel Aviv -- SOSA, The Global network of Tech Innovation, announced today its partnership with InnoVel , establishing the Travel Tech Innovation Zone, a tourism and hospitality innovation vertical that will enable direct engagement between global travel companies and local travel tech startups. With major providers looking for new solutions and innovation to keep up with the shifting needs of the industry, the new focus within SOSA's ecosystem will foster partnerships and cooperation between travel industry giants and new startups.

SOSA, which bridges corporate innovation needs with the supply of innovation globally, partners with top international corporations to help them create open innovation programs. InnoVel is a leading investor in travel tech startups and their partnership with SOSA aims to leverage the company's industry expertise to bridge the gap between global travel corporations and the innovative startups that will drive their future growth. Already providing innovation services to several international corporations, such as HP, ENEL, Bertelsmann, DCF Platforms, LeumiTech, Munich RE and Zurich Insurance, SOSA fosters startups that range across many industries, and connects them with enterprises, companies and cities searching for innovation.

"SOSA's global network is invaluable to corporations across a wide range of sectors," said Uzi Scheffer, General Manager of SOSA Israel. "By partnering with InnoVel, we are creating opportunities, not only for major companies in the hospitality industry to tap into the network of innovation, but for travel oriented startups to find new opportunities in sectors they never thought to consider."

InnoVel, which was founded by Rom Hendler, a 25-year hotel industry veteran and former executive of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, and Ariel Shapira, an entrepreneur, startup business strategy consultant, and tech editor in the Jerusalem Post, was created to connect leading travel institutions with Israeli tech innovations. By curating connections between international travel brands with cutting edge Israeli tech, InnoVel has been aiding travel and tourism corporations rapidly and effectively partner with startups which help them stay competitive in the constantly shifting world of hospitality.

"We are focused on bringing international hospitality brands to Israel to connect them with the Israeli startups that will infuse their organizations with innovation," said Rom Hander, co-founder of InnoVel. "SOSA, which has used Israel as a jump off point to execute a similar concept, has had great success in branching out internationally with fintech and others areas, and we are very excited for the new opportunities that partnering with them in the field of hospitality will bring".

About InnoVel

InnoVel is a new breed of innovation center. It combines strategy, technology, and industry knowledge to provide its coalition of hand-selected travel brands access to the most innovative and cutting-edge technologies in the world, fitted to their specific needs, in the most cost-effective way. InnoVel is leading the TravelTech Innovation Zone commercialization program is a vertical-based platform to directly connect leading travel institutions with innovative and disruptive Israeli technologies by identifying and matching the next-generation technological solutions to travel corporates' specific needs in a timely, smooth, and cost effective way.

