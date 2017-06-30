SOSA Partners with InnoVel To Accelerate Growth for Israel’s Travel Tech Industry
"SOSA's global network is invaluable to corporations across a wide range of sectors," said Uzi Scheffer, General Manager of SOSA Israel. "By partnering with InnoVel, we are creating opportunities, not only for major companies in the hospitality industry to tap into the network of innovation, but for travel oriented startups to find new opportunities in sectors they never thought to consider."
InnoVel, which was founded by Rom Hendler, a 25-year hotel industry veteran and former executive of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, and Ariel Shapira, an entrepreneur, startup business strategy consultant, and tech editor in the Jerusalem Post, was created to connect leading travel institutions with Israeli tech innovations. By curating connections between international travel brands with cutting edge Israeli tech, InnoVel has been aiding travel and tourism corporations rapidly and effectively partner with startups which help them stay competitive in the constantly shifting world of hospitality.
"We are focused on bringing international hospitality brands to Israel to connect them with the Israeli startups that will infuse their organizations with innovation," said Rom Hander, co-founder of InnoVel. "SOSA, which has used Israel as a jump off point to execute a similar concept, has had great success in branching out internationally with fintech and others areas, and we are very excited for the new opportunities that partnering with them in the field of hospitality will bring".
About InnoVel
InnoVel is a new breed of innovation center. It combines strategy, technology, and industry knowledge to provide its coalition of hand-selected travel brands access to the most innovative and cutting-edge technologies in the world, fitted to their specific needs, in the most cost-effective way. InnoVel is leading the TravelTech Innovation Zone commercialization program is a vertical-based platform to directly connect leading travel institutions with innovative and disruptive Israeli technologies by identifying and matching the next-generation technological solutions to travel corporates' specific needs in a timely, smooth, and cost effective way.
About SOSA
SOSA is the global network of corporate innovation, bridging major international corporations and investors with the innovative startups that will drive their future success. SOSA was founded in 2013 by leaders, such as Rami Beracha, Jonathan Saacks, Chemi Peres, Barak Pridor and Tal Barnoach from the hi-tech and VC industry in Israel, all joining forces to build the highway of open innovation connecting the supply and demand bringing together the world"s top startups, corporations and investors. SOSA helps to both bring major corporations to innovation centers while also providing the most innovative startups landing pads in the leading global markets. Already helping over 200 corporations and members to engage with over 2,500 startups, across many different vertices, SOSA"s vision of open innovation connects global corporations to the disruptive startups which are going to reshape their future.