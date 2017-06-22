External Article

France Is Under-exploiting Its Cultural Heritage

tourism-review.com

A report delivered to the government pointed out that France's cultural heritage was often “too distant from important tourist routes” and calls on all players in the French tourism sector to work together for the common good.

France's cultural heritage, its museums and monuments, is still often too far away from the main tourist routes. With more than 14 000 monuments classified as historic and 42 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, France has at its disposal treasures which arouse great interest, but which often “suffer from a lack of notoriety”, was the summary given by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Marc Ayrault.