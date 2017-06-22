External Article

Winter Tourism Destroying The Alpine Landscapes

tourism-review.com

Alpine winter tourism is one of Austria’s most important economic sectors, but it is also one of the largest drivers of natural disasters in the countries’ mountainous landscapes. Reaching 30,000 kilometers in length, the ski slopes of the Alps cover almost three quarters of the earth’s circumference. 11,000 lifts and cableways are already available. Nevertheless, 164 new facilities are planned in the Alps, 82 of them in Austria. This will lead to further overload of the natural areas and increased ecological footprint.