Bethesda, Md. – More than ever before, travelers are seeking out memorable personalized experiences. Today, Marriott International, Inc., (Nasdaq:MAR) – a long-time leader in providing guests with customized experiential travel opportunities – announced it has invested in PlacePass, a pioneering provider of travel technology solutions offering travelers a leading online meta-search platform for in-destination experiences. Global travelers will soon be able to choose from an additional 100,000 plus authentic local experiences in 800 destinations worldwide when they book direct on Marriott.com or SPG.com or their respective apps.

Travelers can go to members.marriott.com to learn more about what's in store and the types of experiences Marriott will offer with PlacePass, as well as the personalized experiences already available to travelers through its loyalty programs.

The news comes as Marriott announced membership in its loyalty programs – Marriott Rewards, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) – has surpassed 100 million members. In part, this increase is being driven by Marriott's established experiential travel platforms. In 2006, SPG launched Moments, which is now complemented by Marriott Rewards' Experiences Marketplace, where members last year redeemed points for about 6,000 travel experiences, around passion points like music, sports, culinary and culture.

"The addition of PlacePass activities and tours beginning later this year reflects Marriott's commitment to giving our guests a complete travel experience, whether they are in planning mode, staying in our hotels and even in-between stays when they're thinking about travel," said Stephanie Linnartz, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Marriott International. "We want our guests to count on Marriott to give them access to more of the destinations and things they love to do when they travel."

With an ever-increasing array of travel experiences, 30 diverse global brands, and more than 6,000 hotels and resorts in 122 countries and territories, as well as the world's largest collection of luxury properties, Marriott is uniquely positioned to offer all its guests unrivaled and memorable experiences when they travel.

No matter your passion – from a champagne picnic in the Grand Canyon to exploring the Norwegian wilderness on a dog sled tour, whether you are traveling alone, as a couple or family, or if you have a few hours to spare or a few days – guests who book with Marriott will get the most out their travels. Among some the more exciting opportunities will be:

Explore the filming locations for the hit series "Downton Abbey" on a VIP guided tour from London, including Highclere Castle and Bampton, the setting for Downton village.

Wrestle with a retired sumo wrestler in Tokyo, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the history of Japan's national sport.

Get a taste of desert life in the dunes outside Dubai. Explore the dunes by camel or 4×4, then enjoy a sunset view of the desert and traditional Bedouin-style dinner.

Explore Cambodia's iconic temples on a sunrise mountain biking tour through the Angkor Archaeological Park.

Enjoy a private viewing of the crown jewels in the Tower of London, hosted by the museum's Chief Exhibitor.

Perfect your pasta-making skills alongside a local Italian chef at a Tuscan farmhouse, a chateau in the Dolomites, or a Florentine cooking school.

"This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to partner with Marriott, an innovative hospitality leader," said Emily Bernard, Chief Brand Officer and co-founder of PlacePass. "Together with Marriott, we will connect guests to great experiences so they make the most of their travels, connect with locals, and discover the world in new ways."

Marriott has a long history of delivering travel experiences powered by the strongest lineup of prestigious partners in hospitality like the NFL, MLB, US Open and Formula One for sports fans; Universal Music Group and AEG for music buffs; and many more for cultural and culinary enthusiasts.

As the company's membership soars past 100 million travelers attracted to its portfolio of global brands and partnership-driven experiences, Marriott will appeal to more partners who will help the company deliver even more unique and rich experiences for guests throughout their journeys.

About PlacePass

Based in Cambridge, MA, PlacePass is a leading provider of travel technology solutions. PlacePass.com, the company's global experiences marketplace, is designed to help travelers discover and book the perfect things to do in any destination. PlacePass partners with leading travel websites to provide travelers with a one-stop shop in which to explore and book in-destination tours, activities, and experiences. By enabling comparison across multiple websites, PlacePass helps travelers save time and money, and ensure they can make the most of their valuable free time. PlacePass.com features more than 100,000 experiences in 800+ global destinations. PlacePass offers a broad variety of things to do, including concert and event tickets, culinary experiences, outdoor adventures, historical excursions, VIP getaways, and more. In addition to the consumer platform, PlacePass powers software solutions for leading hospitality industry partners. For more information, please visit www.placepass.com.