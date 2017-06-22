Marriott International Announces New Collaboration With Career Advancement Startup Amavitae
Since its inception in 1927, Marriott has been a pioneer of innovative approaches to attract, develop, and retain the best talent across all areas of its business. "The partnership represents another chapter in human resource innovation for Marriott," said Carey Goldberg, Global Learning + Development Officer, Marriott International. "By serving as Amavitae's collaborator and startup incubator, we are able to provide an innovative platform to further develop our existing employees and help them align with their interests and skills. Amavitae's next generation career planning tool underscores Marriott's commitment to advancing our workforce."
Amavitae, which means "love life" in Latin, helps people discover a career they will thrive in, understand what careers are growing in demand and pay well, as well as provides access to the most up-to-date, sought-after skills. Amavitae is free to the user and available in the Google Play, iTunes and Amazon App stores.
"Marriott has a long track record of being a truly great place to work," said Deborah Ramo, Founder and CEO of Amavitae. "Marriott is a leader in talent innovation with a legacy of putting people first. We share the belief that when people love what they do, they are more engaged, more productive and likely to stay with their employers. We are committed to helping the emerging workforce design a life they love."
About Amavitae
Amavitae's mission is to close the skills and opportunity gaps. These gaps exist in part because people don't have access to useful, individualized information about careers they might love and how to get them. Amavitae has reimagined a proven assessment methodology and transformed it into something more entertaining, engaging and relevant for today's user. Amavitae is the only solution that directs job-seekers to careers they will love, provides pathways to education and training, and reveals the most up-to-date, sought-after skills for each occupation. For more information on Amavitae, the science behind their work and their solutions for employers, educators and training entities, please visit www.amavitae.com.
Contact
Angela Wiggins
Corporate Relations
Send Email