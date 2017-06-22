Bethesda, Md. – Global hospitality leader Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) announced it has embarked on a new initiative with career advancement startup, Amavitae. Launched in 2016, Amavitae's mobile-first career advancement platform addresses the skills and opportunity gaps of a new generation of jobseekers and empowers them to find a career they love.

Amavitae recently launched its latest platform evolution which incorporates Marriott's open jobs in the United States. The initiative includes the creation of a proprietary internal version that maps users – including current Marriott employees – to careers and resources.

Since its inception in 1927, Marriott has been a pioneer of innovative approaches to attract, develop, and retain the best talent across all areas of its business. "The partnership represents another chapter in human resource innovation for Marriott," said Carey Goldberg, Global Learning + Development Officer, Marriott International. "By serving as Amavitae's collaborator and startup incubator, we are able to provide an innovative platform to further develop our existing employees and help them align with their interests and skills. Amavitae's next generation career planning tool underscores Marriott's commitment to advancing our workforce."

Amavitae, which means "love life" in Latin, helps people discover a career they will thrive in, understand what careers are growing in demand and pay well, as well as provides access to the most up-to-date, sought-after skills. Amavitae is free to the user and available in the Google Play, iTunes and Amazon App stores.

"Marriott has a long track record of being a truly great place to work," said Deborah Ramo, Founder and CEO of Amavitae. "Marriott is a leader in talent innovation with a legacy of putting people first. We share the belief that when people love what they do, they are more engaged, more productive and likely to stay with their employers. We are committed to helping the emerging workforce design a life they love."

About Amavitae

Amavitae's mission is to close the skills and opportunity gaps. These gaps exist in part because people don't have access to useful, individualized information about careers they might love and how to get them. Amavitae has reimagined a proven assessment methodology and transformed it into something more entertaining, engaging and relevant for today's user. Amavitae is the only solution that directs job-seekers to careers they will love, provides pathways to education and training, and reveals the most up-to-date, sought-after skills for each occupation. For more information on Amavitae, the science behind their work and their solutions for employers, educators and training entities, please visit www.amavitae.com .

Contact

Angela Wiggins

Corporate Relations

Send Email