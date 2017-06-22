Autograph Collection Hotels Debuts In China, Expanding The Brand’s Presence In Asia [inactive]
The Shanhaitian Resort Sanya, Autograph Collection Makes Waves in China’s Premiere Beach Destination
The Shanhaitian Resort Sanya offers guests five distinctive casual gastronomy and bar experiences. The Residence is the hotel's signature restaurant, specializing in contemporary Chinese cuisine and showcases Cantonese favorites. The Reef is an all-day dining venue featuring international cuisine with locally-sourced ingredients and a "fresh-catch" seafood concept. Boasting breathtaking ocean views, The Pool Bar is the ideal spot for a refreshing drink and light bites, where guests can relax, unwind, and enjoy the natural scenery. The Lounge's elegant décor of neutral tones offers a tranquil atmosphere and a traditional High Tea Menu. For guests looking to mingle with friends or indulge in a night cap, The Pod presents a curated cocktail program as well as delicious healthy drinks and smoothies served during the day.
The resort's third-floor recreational facilities, dubbed The Podium, feature specially-designed zones for well-being, relaxation and rejuvenation, fitness, nourishment and fun. Highlights include an infinity pool with unparalleled views of Dadonghai Bay; a state-of-the-art glass-walled gym with a heated sauna; a swim-up pool bar; and a spa with four deluxe 'huts' offering bespoke treatments.
Equipped for both business and leisure travelers, the hotel features four recreational swimming pools and kids club as well as over 830 square meters of multi-functional meeting space to accommodate events of all sizes. With luxurious finishes and sophisticated design elements, the 500-square-meter pillar-less Grand Ballroom is an ideal setting for exclusive events as well.
