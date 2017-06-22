ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. -- Pendry Hotels announced today the grand opening of Sagamore Pendry Baltimore in the city's historic Fell's Point neighborhood. A new luxury hospitality brand from Montage International, Pendry is a collection of new luxury hotels that combines inspired design and authentic service tailored to today's world traveler. Sagamore Pendry Baltimore features 128 luxury guestrooms, food and beverage concepts by renowned chef Andrew Carmellini of NoHo Hospitality Group opening to the public March 25, private meeting and event spaces, an outdoor pool and a vibrant lobby lounge.

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore was developed in collaboration between Montage International and Sagamore Development Company, owned by Kevin Plank, founder, chairman and CEO of Under Armour. Plank is making significant commitments across Baltimore through strategic investments managed by his privately-held company, Plank Industries, the parent company of Sagamore Development. The Fell's Point neighborhood is recognized as one of the best-preserved historic areas in the country thanks to substantial revitalization efforts that have protected the historical integrity of the neighborhood.

"We are thrilled to open our second Pendry hotel, and first east coast location for the brand in Baltimore with our partners, Kevin Plank and Sagamore Development Company," said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO, Montage International. "While paying homage to the property's rich heritage, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore brings new design and culinary offerings to Fell's Point, coupled with the service culture that Montage International is known for."

Designed by renowned Baltimore interior designer Patrick Sutton, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore sits atop Recreation Pier, once one of the country's busiest points of entry. The pier's extensive renovation has honored the historical essence of the property and restored it to its former glory, reflecting a bygone era, with unparalleled quality and a modern-day sensibility and aesthetic that speaks to today's traveler. Sagamore Pendry Baltimore embodies the city's vibrant personality and idyllic harbor setting with character, inspiration, and style. The guestrooms and suites have been designed to evoke the feeling of being in a captain's berth on a ship with rich mahogany cabinetry and nautical brass details. The roof at the center of the hotel has been removed to expose an artfully landscaped courtyard featuring a 12-foot Botero Horse sculpture as its centerpiece.

"Baltimore has always been a hub of culture and innovation, with a rich heritage rooted in commerce and travel," said Founder and CEO of Under Armour, Kevin Plank. "It is with a commitment to historic preservation and a dedication to the unique architectural fabric of Baltimore that we open the doors of Sagamore Pendry to our diverse community and its visitors. Rec Pier will once again be a thriving economic and social center in Fell's Point. We're proud that Sagamore Pendry has created over 200 new jobs in Baltimore, and we will continue investing in our city, growing the local economy."

The history of Baltimore is woven into the fabric of the hotel. The Star Spangled Banner was written nearby the hotel site, and the design embraces that historic event by including a wall dedicated to the lyrics upon entry. The hotel proudly features a beautifully restored 4,565 square foot Grand Ballroom, with awe-inspiring 35-foot ceilings, restored to its original 1914 aesthetic using state-of-the-art conservation techniques. Ascend the two-story grand staircase to the ballroom foyer and guests will see large murals depicting the war of 1812 and the British bombardment of Fort McHenry from which the National Anthem was born.

"We have a huge responsibility to honor the city of Baltimore through design, art, culinary, and cultural offerings," said Pendry Hotels Co-Founder and Creative Director, Michael Fuerstman. "There is a great vibe and a soul to this city. We have developed some amazing venues and experiences that pay tribute to the heritage of Baltimore paired with innovative new concepts where guests and locals can experience a piece of history in a modern, relevant way. We could not be more proud to bring the Pendry brand to Baltimore."

In addition to its incredible architecture, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore is home to the following innovative food and beverage concepts:

Rec Pier Chop House – A prime Italian Chop House overlooking bustling Thames Street is devoted to time-honored Italian cooking. Presented by NoHo Hospitality Group's acclaimed chef Andrew Carmellini and partners Josh Pickard and Luke Ostrom (Locanda Verde, The Dutch, Little Park, and more), Rec Pier Chop House is centered around a progressive and seasonally focused menu devoted to simple but classic culinary offerings that have made Carmellini one of the most notable names in Italian cuisine. With a focus on classic Italian fare and prime cuts, the restaurant's menu features prized, seasonal ingredients and the country's best-purebred beef, sustainable seafood and farm-raised poultry alongside house made pasta, antipasti and homespun desserts.

The Cannon Room – In a nod to its storied past, The Cannon Room, an American whiskey bar, derives its name from the mighty cannons that lived beneath Recreation Pier for centuries. An 18th-century cannon unearthed during the pier reconstruction is permanently on display within the space. The setting houses an intimate bar and fireplace featuring a carefully curated menu of bourbon, rye and premium whiskey, and featuring Sagamore Rye, a newly crafted whiskey from the spring at Sagamore Farm.

The Pool – The hotel's private pool deck offers a seasonal bar and grill with outdoor dining and lounging, set at the water's edge. The deck is perched at the end of Recreational Pier with an open-air, panoramic view of the Baltimore Harbor, marina and city skyline. Five outdoor cabanas sit poolside and inspire you to unwind with friends or relax in solitude, all while enjoying the view.

For more information, visit www.pendryhotels.com or follow @pendryhotels.

About Sagamore Pendry Baltimore

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore is the second property from Pendry Hotels, a new luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. The 128-room luxury hotel sits on Recreation Pier in the vibrant waterfront community of Fell's Point and overlooks Baltimore's Harbor. In collaboration with Sagamore Development Company, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore features interiors by Patrick Sutton Interior Design, and multiple food and beverage concepts developed in collaboration with acclaimed chef Andrew Carmellini and NoHo Hospitality Group. The hotel is the region's most anticipated new luxury hospitality offering. For more information, follow @pendryhotels or visit www.pendryhotels.com.

About Sagamore Development Company

Sagamore Development is a Baltimore-based commercial real estate development company, majority-owned by Kevin Plank, the founder, chairman and CEO of Under Armour. Sagamore Development was co-founded by Plank and Marc Weller, who serves as president and is a principal of Sagamore Development. Sagamore Development is a full-service real estate development company with expertise in property management, leasing, construction and development. A member of the Plank Industries group of companies, Sagamore Development is the master developer for Port Covington, a large scale urban mixed-use redevelopment project in South Baltimore. Sagamore Development is also the master developer for a variety of projects including City Garage, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, and the Sagamore Spirit Distillery. For more information, visit www.buildportcovington.com, www.citygarage.vc, www.pendryhotels.com/baltimore, and www.sagamorespirit.com.

About NoHo Hospitality Group

Since first partnering in 2009, chef Andrew Carmellini, Josh Pickard and Luke Ostrom have opened a dynamic and national portfolio of restaurants and culinary services at preeminent hotels, live music venues and major metropolitan sports arenas and airports including Locanda Verde, The Dutch, Joe's Pub and The Library at The Public, Lafayette, Bar Primi, Little Park, Evening Bar, Leuca, Westlight and Mister Dips. Known for delivering quality experiences and pertinent culinary culture, each place is a distinctly owned, handcrafted labor of love. To learn more, please visit www.nhgnyc.com or www.AndrewCarmellini.com.

