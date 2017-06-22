Your hotel should make it easy to do all the things you do, which is what we do. Crowne Plaza: we're all business, mostly.

NEW YORK – InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, today launched the Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts brand's largest consumer media campaign for the Americas region in the past 10 years. The campaign, "We're All Business, Mostly," demonstrates an important milestone in the transformational journey as the Crowne Plaza brand reaffirms its commitment to making business travel more fulfilling for the modern business traveler. In June 2016, IHG announced the Crowne Plaza Accelerate program, which includes a $200 million investment in the brand, inclusive of this new campaign.

"The new consumer media campaign is a key component of the Crowne Plaza Accelerate program. We are truly driving a transformation of the brand, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the new way of doing business with design-led, culturally-relevant and technology-enabled solutions," said Eric Lent, VP, Crowne Plaza® and Holiday Inn®, The Americas. "At Crowne Plaza hotels, our branded properties and guest service have always been designed to help business travelers accomplish what's important both professionally and personally while they're on the road. Through the 'We're All Business, Mostly' campaign, we are articulating and reaffirming that brand promise to our guests, while executing against a broader program designed to build guest love, drive performance and deliver high quality growth to our Owners."

The "We're All Business, Mostly" consumer media campaign represents the Crowne Plaza brand's position as a modern business hotel allowing guests to focus on blending the duality of both work and life to achieve personal and professional success.

The intent of the platform, which is also to be used as a tagline, is to communicate the brand's understanding of and ability to enable a lifestyle that seamlessly blends work and personal pursuits. While the first part of the message, "we're all business," yields a recognition of why the guest is staying at Crowne Plaza hotels, the "mostly" provides a nod to the duality of the modern business traveler's life.

Through Kantar Millward Brown, an independent research firm that has tested more than 150,000 ads globally, the brand tested the advertising with consumers that fall into the modern business traveler target. Results indicated strong likability of the campaign and people were more likely to purchase or try the brand after seeing the campaign. Even further, compared to a database of over 17,000 ads in the US across industries, the new Crowne Plaza ad scored in the top 18% of all ads for ability to impact awareness and the top 14% of all ads for impact to persuasion.

Over the course of 2017, the Crowne Plaza brand is making physical improvements in properties throughout the Americas portfolio. Most recently, in February, the brand introduced new designer staff uniforms through a pilot program. The uniform collection developed in partnership with notable fashion design team Timo Weiland, titled MOMENTUM by Timo Weiland, represents another step forward in the brand's commitment to creating a design-led guest experience and officially will roll out this summer. Additionally, Flexible Meetings Spaces and WorkLife Rooms — both intended to offer guests a mix of connectivity and flexibility — will debut in 2017.

Lent continued, "The Crowne Plaza brand's aspiration is to break through the hospitality sea of sameness and become known as the brand enabling the modern business traveler to blend work and relaxation, with a bit of inspiration and adventure - whether that's with a cocktail at the bar, a workout at the gym or a delicious meal."

"We're All Business, Mostly" is a global platform with campaigns rolling out in the rest of the world later this year. Click here to view a behind-the-scenes video discussing the campaign and its objectives for the brand. For more information about the Crowne Plaza Accelerate program and the "We're All Business, Mostly" campaign, visit www.crowneplaza.com/accelerate.

About the Timo Weiland Brand

Co-founded in 2010 by Timo Weiland, Alan Eckstein and Donna Kang, Timo Weiland is a New York based Womens and Menswear brand. Built around the ethos of creating clothes to live in, the collections are inspired by the multifaceted lifestyles of the designers and those around them. Drawing from a shared love of music, travel and contemporary culture, Timo Weiland presents an updated take on classic American sensibilities. Known for eclectic combinations of fabrics and detailing, the collection places focus on quality and wearability, while injecting touches of the designers' distinct brand of playfulness. Modern prep meets streetwear, with a touch of romance, the brand encompasses the adventurous spirit of New York City.