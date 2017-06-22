Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts Brand Launches Largest Consumer Media Campaign In Ten Years
"We're All Business, Mostly" Global Brand Platform Introduced as Part of Crowne Plaza® Accelerate Program
The "We're All Business, Mostly" consumer media campaign represents the Crowne Plaza brand's position as a modern business hotel allowing guests to focus on blending the duality of both work and life to achieve personal and professional success.
The intent of the platform, which is also to be used as a tagline, is to communicate the brand's understanding of and ability to enable a lifestyle that seamlessly blends work and personal pursuits. While the first part of the message, "we're all business," yields a recognition of why the guest is staying at Crowne Plaza hotels, the "mostly" provides a nod to the duality of the modern business traveler's life.
Through Kantar Millward Brown, an independent research firm that has tested more than 150,000 ads globally, the brand tested the advertising with consumers that fall into the modern business traveler target. Results indicated strong likability of the campaign and people were more likely to purchase or try the brand after seeing the campaign. Even further, compared to a database of over 17,000 ads in the US across industries, the new Crowne Plaza ad scored in the top 18% of all ads for ability to impact awareness and the top 14% of all ads for impact to persuasion.
Over the course of 2017, the Crowne Plaza brand is making physical improvements in properties throughout the Americas portfolio. Most recently, in February, the brand introduced new designer staff uniforms through a pilot program. The uniform collection developed in partnership with notable fashion design team Timo Weiland, titled MOMENTUM by Timo Weiland, represents another step forward in the brand's commitment to creating a design-led guest experience and officially will roll out this summer. Additionally, Flexible Meetings Spaces and WorkLife Rooms — both intended to offer guests a mix of connectivity and flexibility — will debut in 2017.
Lent continued, "The Crowne Plaza brand's aspiration is to break through the hospitality sea of sameness and become known as the brand enabling the modern business traveler to blend work and relaxation, with a bit of inspiration and adventure - whether that's with a cocktail at the bar, a workout at the gym or a delicious meal."
"We're All Business, Mostly" is a global platform with campaigns rolling out in the rest of the world later this year. Click here to view a behind-the-scenes video discussing the campaign and its objectives for the brand. For more information about the Crowne Plaza Accelerate program and the "We're All Business, Mostly" campaign, visit www.crowneplaza.com/accelerate.
About the Timo Weiland Brand
Co-founded in 2010 by Timo Weiland, Alan Eckstein and Donna Kang, Timo Weiland is a New York based Womens and Menswear brand. Built around the ethos of creating clothes to live in, the collections are inspired by the multifaceted lifestyles of the designers and those around them. Drawing from a shared love of music, travel and contemporary culture, Timo Weiland presents an updated take on classic American sensibilities. Known for eclectic combinations of fabrics and detailing, the collection places focus on quality and wearability, while injecting touches of the designers' distinct brand of playfulness. Modern prep meets streetwear, with a touch of romance, the brand encompasses the adventurous spirit of New York City.
