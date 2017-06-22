Choice Hotels International Announces Cambria hotel & suites Los Angeles - LAX
The Cambria hotel & suites Los Angeles – LAX also will feature a spacious lobby that invites guests with a warm welcome and a curved front desk, custom sculptural pendant lighting inspired by aviation maps, and contemporary music. The open space includes an eclectic mix of comfortable seating options for guests to relax with LavAzza premium coffee, or to catch up on work at an inviting communal table.
Like all Cambria hotels & suites, the property will feature contemporary onsite dining from Social Circle, a bar-centric concept that focuses on simple, locally-inspired foods, premium coffee and a full bar featuring local craft beers. In the morning, guests can choose from a hot breakfast buffet or made-to-order items. Throughout the day, sandwiches and other fresh items are offered in the GetCetera market.
Cambria hotels & suites are designed to provide a unique and distinctive experience with the services and amenities that travelers demand, including chic décor, flexible spaces for meeting or socializing, stunning standard rooms that feel like an upgrade, and of course, free WiFi, allowing guests to stay fully connected while they travel. Guest rooms include separate areas for sleeping and relaxing to deliver both superior comfort and productivity. Technology seamlessly blends into the room design, with the future options to let guests control the room environment from their own devices. The spa-like bathrooms offer contemporary fixtures, refined surfaces and abundant light.
The property is also equipped with CustomFit, a high-design fitness space that offers state-of-the-art equipment that guests value, including a pool, cardio, and strength-training equipment.
About Puccini Group Puccini Group is a San Francisco-based hospitality firm specializing in Concepts, Interior Design, Marketing and Branding, and Operations. Founded by industry vet Bob Puccini, the firm goes far beyond the traditional interior design firm by offering 360-degree services for hotels and restaurants through its dynamic collection of four in-house studios. The studios, comprised of industry-leading designers, sommeliers, cicerones, operations aficionados and branding geniuses, provide customized solutions for some of the world's most celebrated bars, hotels and resorts.
About Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With approximately 6,500 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe. As of March 31, 2017, 795 hotels were in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® hotels & suites, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice HotelsTM brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 30 million members and counting, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from instant, every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.