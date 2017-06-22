El Segundo, Calif. – Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest hotel companies, in partnership with hospitality design firm Puccini Group, announced today the new design for the Cambria hotel & suites Los Angeles – LAX.

Set to open in April 2017, the Cambria hotel & suites Los Angeles – LAX will be Cambria hotels & suites' first property in California, with future projects underway in downtown Los Angeles next to LA Live, Anaheim, San Jose and Sonoma County. The 152-room upscale property will be located just minutes from Los Angeles International Airport at 199 North Continental Blvd, and will feature a modern design that takes its cues from the fashion forward city that surrounds it, including Midcentury modern accents and exclusive vibrant local artwork reminiscent of 1950s Los Angeles.

The Cambria hotel & suites Los Angeles – LAX also will feature a spacious lobby that invites guests with a warm welcome and a curved front desk, custom sculptural pendant lighting inspired by aviation maps, and contemporary music. The open space includes an eclectic mix of comfortable seating options for guests to relax with LavAzza premium coffee, or to catch up on work at an inviting communal table.

Like all Cambria hotels & suites, the property will feature contemporary onsite dining from Social Circle, a bar-centric concept that focuses on simple, locally-inspired foods, premium coffee and a full bar featuring local craft beers. In the morning, guests can choose from a hot breakfast buffet or made-to-order items. Throughout the day, sandwiches and other fresh items are offered in the GetCetera market.

Cambria hotels & suites are designed to provide a unique and distinctive experience with the services and amenities that travelers demand, including chic décor, flexible spaces for meeting or socializing, stunning standard rooms that feel like an upgrade, and of course, free WiFi, allowing guests to stay fully connected while they travel. Guest rooms include separate areas for sleeping and relaxing to deliver both superior comfort and productivity. Technology seamlessly blends into the room design, with the future options to let guests control the room environment from their own devices. The spa-like bathrooms offer contemporary fixtures, refined surfaces and abundant light.

The property is also equipped with CustomFit, a high-design fitness space that offers state-of-the-art equipment that guests value, including a pool, cardio, and strength-training equipment.

About Puccini Group Puccini Group is a San Francisco-based hospitality firm specializing in Concepts, Interior Design, Marketing and Branding, and Operations. Founded by industry vet Bob Puccini, the firm goes far beyond the traditional interior design firm by offering 360-degree services for hotels and restaurants through its dynamic collection of four in-house studios. The studios, comprised of industry-leading designers, sommeliers, cicerones, operations aficionados and branding geniuses, provide customized solutions for some of the world's most celebrated bars, hotels and resorts.

