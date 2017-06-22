YHS Session: Conceptualize, Plan, Benefit: Find Your Footing in The Sustainable Future
opportunities for young talent in hospitality. It is the first entirely student focused and student run hospitality summit, designed to reduce the gap between the key stakeholders – industry, academic institutions and students from leading hotel management schools around the world. Creating a platform for knowledge and idea exchange, networking opportunities and a friendly competition, it works to foster a dialogue on employment related topics between these stakeholders. Its flagship event, the annual 3-day Global Edition Summit, is held at the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne. YHS is truly a unique opportunity! www.yhsglobal.com
YHS acts towards improving professional