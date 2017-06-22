Morpheus London, the leading design house behind some of the world's most exceptional properties, unveils the interiors of 21 apartments at Six Senses Residences Courchevel. This follows the successful completion of a show penthouse last year, as well as a number of private commissions at the development since its launch.

Six Senses Residences Courchevel is the first fully-serviced residential spa development in the worldfamous ski resort of Courchevel and the hotel brand's first residential project in Europe.

Six Senses Residences Courchevel is a collection of 53 exclusive apartments ranging in size from 750 to 2800 sq. ft., including ten spacious duplex penthouses offering breath-taking panoramic mountain views, up to five exquisitely appointed bedrooms, bespoke wine cellars and triple aspect balconies overlooking the slopes. Prices start from £1.2m.

The spa, combined with the 24/7 concierge service, sets a new benchmark in Courchevel, giving residents an exceptional wellbeing experience. After a day on the slopes, those staying at Six Senses Residences Courchevel will be able to relax and unwind, making the most of holistic spa therapy, the indoor pool, sauna, steam room, yoga room and gym.

In addition to the apartments, Morpheus has designed the Club Lounge which sits at the centre of the development providing its residents with a sociable and relaxing retreat from the slopes. The design team have taken inspiration for this space from the surrounding landscape and the stunning views over the mountains, incorporating natural colours and tones into this space. Quirky hanging chairs and nature-inspired wall features enhance a positive and relaxed energy in this space, whilst an interesting selection of books and games stimulates a sense of comfort and fun.

Alex Isaac, Head of Design, Morpheus London, said: "We were really inspired by the beauty of this picturesque alpine setting so it was a natural decision to incorporate elements of this throughout the spaces we designed. We also worked hard to ensure that our designs remain true to the Six Senses brand and ethos so this remained central to everything that we did.

The Club Lounge was designed to offer residents a space in which to socialise and relax either pre or post skiing. We wanted it to have the feeling of a stylish private members club yet still be a cosy, inviting space for residents and their guests to enjoy. We achieved this by balancing raw, organic materials such as stained timbers with more polished features such as Carrera marble worktops and a striking laser cut metal wall which has been intricately designed to mimic the local skyline."

A feature fireplace made from locally sourced stone takes centre stage in the Club Lounge and is double sided to allow for an open feeling with seating on either side. The bar contains a central wine display as well as a moss backdrop which adds a natural and sustainable element to the space.

The apartments feature palettes of earth and forest shades, echoing the striking natural landscape, as well as bespoke furniture designed exclusively for Six Senses. Honouring the brand's commitment to sustainability, the furniture collection features organic materials made from environmentally sustainable materials, such as sustainable leather, natural mohair throws and organic tree bark textured feature walls. The addition of custom designed wool rugs represents the imitation of light and shadow within the natural landscape.

Lighting also plays an important role in creating the right ambience throughout the apartments. Statement chandeliers comprising an arrangement of hanging wooden panels are positioned over the dining tables. A different one has been created for each apartment, with a variety of formations giving each one a distinct look. The bedrooms include beautiful pendant lights either side of the bed, created using locally sourced organic timber which moves freely, further reflecting the natural movements of the outdoors.

Organic textures of comforting wools and linens have been used extensively throughout the apartments to maintain parity with the surrounding mountain landscape. Accents of luxury, such as leather handles on the furniture, complement the rough, organic nature of the raw timbers and bring a hint of glamour to the apartments.

In line with Six Senses' brand values based on a strong platform of sustainability, Morpheus sourced a lot of the fabrics and bed finishes from Lalibella, a not-for-profit organisation that supports African

artisans ethically producing luxurious products. At Lalibella all profits go to a charity called Give a Future that builds schools and educates children and adults in Ethiopia.

Andrew Murray, Founder of Morpheus London, said: "Further to the success of the show apartment last year, we are delighted to have been appointed to design a further 21 apartments for Six Senses which is testament to the team's hard work and exceptional results. It also demonstrates our ability to deliver large-scale projects in line with the values and ethos of our clients."

In addition to Six Senses, Morpheus recently unveiled the interiors at THIRTY NINE Monte Carlo, a private members club in Monaco which opened this Autumn. The company continues to expand its offering internationally across multiple sectors including luxury residences, hospitality and yacht design.

For further information, please visit www.morpheuslondon.com or www.one-courchevel.com.

About Morpheus London

Morpheus London is a leading design house renowned for creating exceptional properties in the world's most desirable locations, with a twenty year heritage of delivering incredible results within the luxury real estate sector. At the heart of Morpheus London is a passion for design excellence and impeccable attention to detail.