DEAD SEA, Jordan and MCLEAN, Va. -- Hilton today announced the official opening of Hilton Dead Sea Resort & Spa. The opening marks the first Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in Jordan. Strategically located at the lowest point on Earth on the eastern shores of the Dead Sea, the 285-room contemporary hotel is an exclusive resort of choice for the discerning international and local traveler.

Andreas Lackner, regional head, full service brand management, Hilton said, "The Dead Sea is one of the most unique places in the world and has evolved into a major hub of both religious and health and wellness tourism in the region. As the first Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in the country of Jordan, this project marks an exciting addition to the Hilton portfolio as we continue to deliver distinct hospitality experiences to travelers from around the globe."

At 410 meters below sea level, the Dead Sea is the lowest place on earth. Known to be one of the most spectacular natural and spiritual landscapes, the Dead Sea also enjoys curative powers and therapeutic qualities due to its salty water and the rich black mud found alongside its shoreline. Hilton Dead Sea Resort & Spa is 45 kilometers from the capital city of Amman and 65 kilometers from the Queen Alia International Airport and a short drive to many of Jordan's major tourist attractions, including Wadi Mujib, Ma'in hot springs, Madaba - the city of Mosaics and the Baptism Site and walking distance from a shopping mall. The resort is also adjacent to the award-winning King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre boasting 27 meeting rooms fully equipped with state-of-the-art amenities ideal for business travelers.

The hotel's innovative facility provides exclusive direct beach access through two elevators that lead to a floating pool surrounded by a sun deck. The stylish guest rooms offer breathtaking views over the Dead Sea and feature terraces and contemporary amenities including Wi-Fi, a 24-hour fitness center and an infinity pool. The executive rooms and suites have access to the only Executive lounge in the area.

The seven new dining outlets present a variety of cuisines and unique concepts coupled with an active entertainment schedule. Guests may experience a multitude of culinary delights at Spectrum, the all-day dining restaurant; Middle Eastern cuisine in a stylish oriental setting at 1312; try authentic Italian specialties at Bacchus; enjoy casual poolside snacks and refreshments at Infinity; enjoy refreshments while on the beach at the Beach Bar, drink innovative cocktails and listen to live music at Sky Bar, the contemporary roof-top lounge overlooking the Dead Sea; or unwind at VUE lobby lounge.

Elias J. Moukarzel, general manager, said, "Hilton is a well-reputed brand that has an established presence in the region, and with the opening of Hilton Dead Sea Resort & Spa, we come to the Jordanian Market with the highest levels of standards delivering our founder's promise of ensuring every guest feels cared for, valued and respected. The new resort comes with a variety of unique offerings and we promise our guests an unparalleled experience coupled with ultimate service levels".

Hilton Dead Sea Resort & Spa is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay.

Hilton Dead Sea Resort & Spa is located at Dead Sea Road, Hotels Area, Sweimeh, 11953, Jordan. For more information, or to make a reservation, call +962-5-356 0222 or visit here to book.

Media may access additional information and images at news.hilton.com/DeadSea.

