The potential of tourism itineraries and products in the Russian regions of Silk Road has centred the debates of a Seminar conducted last 12 March in Moscow by UNWTO. The Seminar was held in the framework of the UNWTO Silk Road Programme in cooperation with the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism and the Intourmarket Tourism Fair.

The relevance of Silk Road tourism itineraries and products in Russia as well as marketing and branding opportunities received major attention during the Seminar facilitated in Moscow by the UNWTO Silk Road Programme. The event was attended by representatives of the Russian regions and tourism stakeholders from the public and private sector.

Moderated by Leonid Gelibterman, President of the International Center of Wine and Gastronomy of the Russian Federation, the event was an excellent platform to exchange and showcase best practices.

The regions of Astrakhan and Caucasus, and the Republics of Dagestan, Tatarstan, Altai and Buryatia, showcased innovative tourism offers based on their Silk Road heritage. Gastronomy, natural splendor and intangible heritage were identified as key elements that will drive the development of Silk Road tourism in Russia.

One of the major conclusions of the Seminar was the need to continue working towards the establishment of a trans-regional cooperation framework for the Russian regions on the Silk Road. This and other topics will be at the core of the International Conference on the Gastronomic Routes of the Silk Road to be held in Astrakhan, Russia, next July.

The UNWTO Silk Road Programme is a collaborative initiative designed to enhance sustainable tourism development along the historic Silk Road routes. It aims to maximize the benefits of tourism development for local Silk Road communities, while stimulating investment and promoting the conservation of the route's natural and cultural heritage.

Currently the Silk Road Programme engages 33 UNWTO Members States, UN agencies, UNWTO Affiliate Members, as well as an extensive network of private sector stakeholders.

The 7th UNWTO Silk Road Task Force meeting will be held in Valencia, Spain on 30-31 March 2017.

