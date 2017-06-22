Danbury, Conn. – The Hilton Wilmington/Christiana in northern Delaware is amidst a $7 million reimagination and repositioning project that is transforming the 270-room hotel, located at 100 Continental Drive, into a contemporary destination featuring elegant accommodations and a sophisticated design. Owned and operated by Meyer Jabara Hotels (MJH), and designed by Virserius Studio, the first phase of the project is now complete, with all guestrooms, corridors and "Club on 4" executive lounge receiving new embellishments from floor to ceiling.

"Already the property transformation is a radical departure from what it was previously," said Brad Wenger, general manager. "Today we have a rooms product that complements the guest-service experience travelers have been receiving for years. Even though undergoing construction, our impeccable service is enabling us to remain a market leader on TripAdvisor.

"The MJH investment covers the full-service experience, not just the bed," Wenger added. "Our hotel stands alone in its offerings to the market. Incorporating experience elements into our guestrooms – such as new Quantum MT RFID BLE electronic door locks from durakaba that enable guests to use their smartphones as room keys (part of the Hilton Honors rewards app), and new 47-inch flat-screen TVs from LG featuring 60 HD channels – will aid in our repositioning and drive rate and revenues. Kudos to Virserius Studio for its grand design. It's been a thrill to see their vision come to life."

Provence Panache

Inspiration for the guestroom and bath design comes from the Provence area of France. The color palette features soft blues, greys and cream tones. While original casegoods remain, new softgoods colors reflect natural elements of the French countryside. Rooms feature crisp white bedding; shadow-box artwork framing books on local history; country-blue, wing-backed chair or sofa bed; and textured vinyl headboards that resemble pony hair. Use of casegoods was minimalized to make rooms appear larger, and rod closets were replaced with organizational shelving. The same color palette was carried into corridors and features large floral photographs positioned from floor to ceiling as an architectural interpretation offset by a pixilated damask wall vinyl.

"We designed the Hilton Wilmington/Christiana to infuse a feeling of being in the French countryside," said Therese Virserius, owner of Virserius Studio in New York. "The rooms are sophisticated and elegant, but approachable; they don't feel stiff or stuffy. When guests enter their rooms, they will feel welcomed and relaxed. Even the furnishings, like the higher-than normal wing-backed chairs, caress you when you sit down. We are quite pleased with the outcome, and we know guests will feel the same way."

'Garden-Variety' Executive Lounge – With a Twist

The Club on 4 executive lounge was created as a living space to make travelers feel at home. It includes an open kitchen, herringbone pattern flooring with inset carpet and a multi-level counter that can double as a breakfast or cocktail bar. The contemporary seating is comfortable and can accommodate up to 36 guests, and floor-to-ceiling floral wall art is used again as an architectural element.

"What's really cool about the Club on 4 is that it overlooks a fresh herb and vegetable garden adjacent to the pool," Wenger said. "The products we farm in our garden will be used in the hotel's culinary effort. Planting will begin in April. Then in June, when it's harvest time, Chef Robert Fratticcioli will perform culinary demonstrations in the Club on 4 using those products. Likewise, Beverage Director Pete Lynch will demonstrate how to craft cocktails infusing some of our herbs into his masterpieces. This is a wink-and-a-nod to a new gastropub that will be introduced when Phase II of our reimagining and repositioning project is complete. Area businesses and residents will be thrilled with the product and our green thumb – which will also be carried through to our catering service. We are eager for project completion."

Phase II of the project is underway, with all public spaces receiving a facelift, including The Hunt Club lounge, Brasserie Grille, lobby, meeting space, and executive offices. The Hunt Club lounge is being transformed into a cutting-edge Gastro Pub serving lunch and dinner. The Brasserie Grille will elevate the breakfast experience and provide unparalleled ambiance for lunch and dinner. Updates to the hotel's Fitness Center have already been completed.

