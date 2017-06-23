FCS Computer Systems Appoints Hospitality Expert, Craig Dennington, as Commercial Director for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Island Markets
Renowned expert with more than 20 years of industry experience to spearhead FCS growth initiatives in the region.
With an established history in the industry, Dennington began his hospitality career by serving at a traditional English pub in the UK. From there, Dennington expanded his commitment and expertise by transferring to Sydney and working in 5-star hotel operations. Dennington has gradually expanded his focus on IT and systems solutions supply, and over the past 5 years, he has been responsible for providing property management system solutions to a wide variety of clients across the globe. Increasingly focusing on product marketing, cloud solutions and SaaS, Dennington possesses a deep understanding of what hotel teams require to enhance their business, and is able to use such insight to tailor solutions that fit their precise needs.
Prior to joining FCS Computer Systems, Dennington served as Director of Marketing & Partnerships for CMS Hospitality, where among his numerous responsibilities, he was tasked with strategic management of key accounts and ongoing sales for international clients. Having studied at the University of Huddersfield, Dennington is additionally recognized for his proficiency in revenue analysis, yield management and business management, among other skills.
About FCS
Founded in 1982, FCS is a comprehensive hospitality technology solutions and services provider, with an extensive portfolio of integrated products used by more than 5,000 hotels with over 8,000 installations in 32 countries. FCS mobile applications are available on staff mobile devices, providing enhanced efficiency with the ability to assign, view and update tasks on the go. This functionality seamlessly integrates into six web-based guest serving applications that are grouped into FCS" Hospitality Operations Management category, including FCS Connect, e- Housekeeping, e-Laundry, e-Recovery, e-Engineering and e-Concierge; all specifically tailored to enhance service optimization and the guest experience. These applications can integrate with a hotel's PMS and other third-party systems via FCS Gateways products; Unicorn and Phoenix, or can seamlessly function alongside CosmoPMS, FCS" own innovative PMS solution. With FCS Enterprise Reporting, hoteliers can maximize both revenues and property reputation with streamlined access to business analytics and operations performance intelligence. For more information, please visit www.fcscs.com.