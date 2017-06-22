Lobster Ink and PwC announce joint business relationship
Lobster Ink is proud to announce our joint business relationship with industry specialists, PwC.
Combining PwC's extensive industry knowledge with Lobster Ink's leading learning platform, the partnership will create a new set of courses for any manager looking to improve the cyber security and compliance capability of their team. Together PwC and Lobster Ink will deliver engaging training material in a format that fits today's digital learning preferences.
"I am excited about this collaboration. Combining Lobster Ink's learning approach and platform with our industry knowledge will enable us to help clients and the hospitality industry-at-large to deliver mission critical training and education content to large numbers of team members and managers through an intuitive and innovative delivery method, ideally adapted to today's digital learning preferences." - Nicolas Mayer, European Leader Lodging & Tourism Consulting Practice at PwC Switzerland.
