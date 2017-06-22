Combining PwC's extensive industry knowledge with Lobster Ink's leading learning platform, the partnership will create a new set of courses for any manager looking to improve the cyber security and compliance capability of their team. Together PwC and Lobster Ink will deliver engaging training material in a format that fits today's digital learning preferences.

"Multinational organisations are increasingly looking to their advisory partners to improve operational efficiencies and mitigate risk by delivering educational content, at scale. Under the guidance of PwC, we can now apply our experience in developing and distributing engaging learning material to address this challenge." - Dale den Dulk, Chief Executive Officer at Lobster International.

"I am excited about this collaboration. Combining Lobster Ink's learning approach and platform with our industry knowledge will enable us to help clients and the hospitality industry-at-large to deliver mission critical training and education content to large numbers of team members and managers through an intuitive and innovative delivery method, ideally adapted to today's digital learning preferences." - Nicolas Mayer, European Leader Lodging & Tourism Consulting Practice at PwC Switzerland.

