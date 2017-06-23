Kube Systems is Powering Guest Satisfaction at the Trendy, High-Tech Axiom Hotel San Francisco
Kube Audio Clock with Bluetooth music player is enabling guests to keep all mobile devices powered up and ready to plug and play; Six Apple/Android/Blackberry devices can be charged simultaneously
"A feature that we really like is the securely affixed charging cords," Cox said. "With the Kube Audio Clock, guests who may have forgotten to bring a charging cable don't have to worry because each Kube is already equipped with everything they need. It's great for the hotel too because magnets hold the integrated cables in place to keep the night stand clutter free. In a word, the Kube Audio Clock fits the needs of the Axiom Hotel and our guests 'perfectly.' We are thrilled with the Kube Audio Clock and the service we receive from Kube Systems."
Available in black or white, with or without Qi wireless charging, the Kube Audio Clock is compatible with all Apple, Android, Blackberry and Windows Mobile devices. Features include:
- Premium multi-device charger for up to six devices at once
- High quality Bluetooth speaker for audio streaming
- Replaceable built-in cables – Apple Lightning, Apple 30-pin & Micro USB
- Compact and contemporary alarm clock
- Optional Qi 'drop and charge' wireless charging
- Pairing button with room-coded Bluetooth ID for hotels (when using the room programmer)
- Single-day alarm goes off only once until programmed the next day
- Simple intuitive controls
- Security tethering option
Unlike any other product on the market, the Kube Audio Clock features a mobile Room Programmer launched via an Android App that allows customization of various settings on the unit. The tool offers a GUI touchscreen experience, making it easy for hotel staff to program. Settings such as Bluetooth Room ID and Bluetooth (BT) clear cache interval can be programmed.
"The Axiom Hotel is truly one of a kind," said Dave Weinstein, Kube Systems Vice President. "Although it's a relatively new property, it has really made a name for itself in the San Francisco market as an innovator and an ideal accommodation for travelers who seek adventure. As this hotel continues to invest in technology to deliver the ultimate digital experience, Kube Systems stands ready to keep guests powered up and connected. After all, if the guest experience depends in part on the guests' digital appliance, there is no job more important than ensuring that those devices get charged and stay charged quickly. We are proud to add The Axiom to our growing list of satisfied customers."
Supply of the Kube Audio Clock was facilitated through American Hotel Register, one of Kube Systems' distribution partners for North America.
About The Axiom San Francisco
The Axiom Hotel opened in January 2016 in the heart of downtown San Francisco, adjacent to the famed Cable Car turnaround at the nexus of historic Union Square and innovative Mid-Market technology. The boutique hotel features 152 rooms, contemporary design by Stonehill & Taylor, and tech-forward amenities on the cutting edge. Where history meets the digital revolution, the LEED Silver certified hotel welcomes those who desire a digital lifestyle delivered through seamless technology and thoughtful service. In addition to iPad-assisted check-in, complimentary fiber optic Wi-Fi, and easy access plug-ins to mobile devices, the Axiom unveils high-tech elements that put the hotel at the forefront of the hospitality-meets-technology revolution. The Axiom Hotel, at "The Center of Next," is developed by Host Hotels & Resorts and managed by Kokua Hospitality.
About Kube Systems
Kube Systems (www.kubesystems.com) was born from more than 50 years of experience by renowned hospitality brand Ramler International. Kube Systems designs, manufactures and markets unique technology solutions focused on the hospitality industry. Its solutions blend innovation with intuitive technology to enhance the guest experience. The Kube Systems suite of products combine the convenience of multi-device charging with portability, streaming audio playback and time keeping. Visit Kube Systems at CES January 6 to 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in SL-4.