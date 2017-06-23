Jericho, NY – Since the Axiom Hotel San Francisco opened its doors in January 2016 following an extensive renovation and rebranding, guest satisfaction has been at a steady high. The property attributes its success to proactively meeting guests' expectations. One trend the property is always monitoring is the demand for mobile device charging. With guests bringing multiple mobile appliances and using them interchangeably to order room service, buy theatre tickets, check loyalty status and even stream their personal content to the guestroom TV, it's easy to see why smartphone and tablet batteries drain so quickly. To ensure that guests are never without a convenient source for powering up, The Axiom installed the Kube Audio Clock in its 152 guestrooms. While its footprint is small, the charging capacity of the Kube Audio Clock from Kube Systems is not; each Kube can charge up to six devices simultaneously.

"The Axiom is a place where history meets the digital revolution," said General Manager Garry Cox. "We deliver comfort and connectivity in a classic setting supported by the most innovative technologies. Before opening our doors a year ago, we strategized on ways to anticipate the needs of modern travelers to ensure a frictionless experience. We saw the Kube Audio Clock at an industry tradeshow, tried it, and instantly fell in love with it because it is intuitive, provides an extra charging outlet, and is Bluetooth friendly for streaming music. This product has been meeting the needs of our guests from day one. They plug in and power up, or they stream their music through the system's high quality Bluetooth speakers."

"A feature that we really like is the securely affixed charging cords," Cox said. "With the Kube Audio Clock, guests who may have forgotten to bring a charging cable don't have to worry because each Kube is already equipped with everything they need. It's great for the hotel too because magnets hold the integrated cables in place to keep the night stand clutter free. In a word, the Kube Audio Clock fits the needs of the Axiom Hotel and our guests 'perfectly.' We are thrilled with the Kube Audio Clock and the service we receive from Kube Systems."

Available in black or white, with or without Qi wireless charging, the Kube Audio Clock is compatible with all Apple, Android, Blackberry and Windows Mobile devices. Features include:

Premium multi-device charger for up to six devices at once

High quality Bluetooth speaker for audio streaming

Replaceable built-in cables – Apple Lightning, Apple 30-pin & Micro USB

Compact and contemporary alarm clock

Optional Qi 'drop and charge' wireless charging

Pairing button with room-coded Bluetooth ID for hotels (when using the room programmer)

Single-day alarm goes off only once until programmed the next day

Simple intuitive controls

Security tethering option

Unlike any other product on the market, the Kube Audio Clock features a mobile Room Programmer launched via an Android App that allows customization of various settings on the unit. The tool offers a GUI touchscreen experience, making it easy for hotel staff to program. Settings such as Bluetooth Room ID and Bluetooth (BT) clear cache interval can be programmed.

"The Axiom Hotel is truly one of a kind," said Dave Weinstein, Kube Systems Vice President. "Although it's a relatively new property, it has really made a name for itself in the San Francisco market as an innovator and an ideal accommodation for travelers who seek adventure. As this hotel continues to invest in technology to deliver the ultimate digital experience, Kube Systems stands ready to keep guests powered up and connected. After all, if the guest experience depends in part on the guests' digital appliance, there is no job more important than ensuring that those devices get charged and stay charged quickly. We are proud to add The Axiom to our growing list of satisfied customers."

Supply of the Kube Audio Clock was facilitated through American Hotel Register, one of Kube Systems' distribution partners for North America.

About The Axiom San Francisco

The Axiom Hotel opened in January 2016 in the heart of downtown San Francisco, adjacent to the famed Cable Car turnaround at the nexus of historic Union Square and innovative Mid-Market technology. The boutique hotel features 152 rooms, contemporary design by Stonehill & Taylor, and tech-forward amenities on the cutting edge. Where history meets the digital revolution, the LEED Silver certified hotel welcomes those who desire a digital lifestyle delivered through seamless technology and thoughtful service. In addition to iPad-assisted check-in, complimentary fiber optic Wi-Fi, and easy access plug-ins to mobile devices, the Axiom unveils high-tech elements that put the hotel at the forefront of the hospitality-meets-technology revolution. The Axiom Hotel, at "The Center of Next," is developed by Host Hotels & Resorts and managed by Kokua Hospitality. For more information about the Axiom Hotel, please visit www.axiomhotel.com or follow the hotel onFacebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

