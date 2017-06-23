Curio by Hilton is a unique brand in Hilton's stable of luxury selections, in that it collects a series of individual and distinctive hotels, each of which has its own special history and character. These Curio by Hilton hotels are located in many different cities throughout the globe, and the selection of cities in which these hotels are found is set to expand very soon.

In the coming years, Hilton Worldwide plans to complete 30 projects under the Curio – A Collection by Hilton brand. These 30 projects will offer guests a combined selection of 5,562 new rooms for guests, according to information from TOPHOTELPROJECTS database.

In fact, the start of this wave of new hotels has already begun, with the first location having opened in 2016. This coming year, however, will be the most eventful for Curio by Hilton, as the brand has plans in place to complete a total of 16 new hotel construction projects. The growth slows down a bit after this year, as Curio has 10 hotel construction projects slated for completion in 2018. Currently, there are also 3 projects planned to debut in the year 2019 and beyond.

Of these new construction projects, the vast majority will be located in North America, where 20 projects are slated to be completed for Curio, creating 3,613 new available rooms for guests of Hilton's brand. This aggressive expansion into North America mirrors a recent trend that has seen many smaller, boutique style offerings concentrating on that continent. Curio by Hilton has forgone any expansion into Asia and Australia, where many larger brand offerings are focusing their attentions.

In terms of other regions, Curio by Hilton is opening 5 new projects in 586 room on the European continent. Meanwhile, they will be opening 3 projects for a massive 1,110 rooms in the Middle East. Given the small number of projects there and the larger number of rooms, the brand is likely to be opening a special larger variety of its normal offerings.

Finally, Curio by Hilton also has plans for minor expansion in the remaining two regions into which the global hospitality industry is broken up into—Africa and Latin America. In Africa, Curio by Hilton will be opening 1 project with 76 new rooms for guests, and then in Latin America, the brand will be debuting 1 project that will create 195 new rooms for guests.

Of the 30 upcoming projects, 20 are currently in the under construction phase, while 5 are in the planning phase, 3 are in the pre-opening phase, and 2 are in the pre-planning phase.

More information on Curio by Hilton and International Hotel Chains and Hotel Groups can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information in the international hotel industry.

View Source

Contact

Jule Grass

Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 4261 4140 309

Send Email