LINZHI, China and MCLEAN, Va. -- Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Linzhi Resort in China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Hilton Linzhi Resort is Hilton's first hotel in the region and home to Tibet's first nine-hole golf course. Located between the Himalayas and Yarlung Zangbo River, Hilton Linzhi Resort sits atop 800 lush acres dotted with big flower peonies (Paeonia Ludlowii), a symbol of traditional Tibetan medicine.

"We are constantly looking to be in the places that matter most to our guests, and Tibet - or as locals refer to it, 'The Throne of the Sun' - is a remarkable, culturally vibrant area to debut our flagship brand," said Sean Wooden, vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton. "Hilton Linzhi Resort is an exceptional new property in a majestic destination where we look forward to introducing visitors to Hilton's renowned hospitality."

Hilton Linzhi Resort is located within the historic King of Gongbo site, at an elevation of 3,000 meters. The resort is served by Nyingchi Airport, which is just seven kilometers away, and provides easy access to attractions including Namjagbrawa Mountain and the Medog Grand Canyon Adventure Tourism Area.

"Hilton Linzhi Resort is a world-class destination resort that caters to the increasing demand in Tibet's leisure and MICE segments," said Bruce McKenzie, senior vice president, operations, Greater China & Mongolia, Hilton. "The region has been benefiting from the ongoing efforts of the Tibet Tourism Bureau, and we are pleased to celebrate Hilton's entry to this growing market as we continue to expand our portfolio."

Reminiscent of grand Tibetan palaces, Hilton Linzhi Resort incorporates Chinese architectural flourishes and modern luxuries. The resort has a unique and welcoming ambience, and its 220 guest rooms and suites have balconies that provide unobstructed views of the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon. In-room amenities include 42-inch LCD televisions, complimentary Wi-Fi access and oxygen supply equipment for guests who need assistance acclimating to the altitude.

Business and leisure guests alike will be pleased to find a heated indoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, full-service spa, Kid's Club, cinema, and facilities for billiards, chess, and karaoke. Meeting and events spaces span 528 square meters, including a 231 square-meter pillar-less ballroom and four boardrooms that can accommodate events such as product launches, parties and intimate weddings.

Hilton Linzhi Resort offers 24-hour in-room dining and four restaurants and bars for guests:

REGA is anall-day dining restaurant which offers a casual atmosphere and Western and Asian dishes that champion locally-sourced ingredients.

is anall-day dining restaurant which offers a casual atmosphere and Western and Asian dishes that champion locally-sourced ingredients. FEAST CHINESE RESTAURANT features seasonal Chinese menus with a Tibetan twist. A show kitchen adds a touch of culinary drama and 11 private dining rooms make a great option for business lunches and family dinners.

features seasonal Chinese menus with a Tibetan twist. A show kitchen adds a touch of culinary drama and 11 private dining rooms make a great option for business lunches and family dinners. THE ADDRESS is a luxurious rooftop bar that provides an eye-opening venue for corporate events and the best vantage point to enjoy the sunset on romantic evenings.

is a luxurious rooftop bar that provides an eye-opening venue for corporate events and the best vantage point to enjoy the sunset on romantic evenings. VERTICAL lobby lounge has a signature afternoon tea service and transforms into a bar lounge in the evenings. With décor inspired by the region's peach blossoms, it is an elegant place to meet and to unwind.

Hilton Linzhi Resort is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in and choose their room. To celebrate the hotel's opening, Hilton Honors members will earn 1,000 Bonus Points per night on the best available rate on stays completed through June 14, 2017.

Owned by Linzhi Aerospace Science and Industrial Investment & Development Co, Ltd, Hilton Linzhi Resort is located at Gongbo Manor, Mainling County, Nyingchi City, Tibet, 850500, P.R. China. For more information or to make a reservation, please call +86 894 588 8666 or visit www.linzhiresort.hilton.com.

