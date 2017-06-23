CHARLOTTE, NC and MCLEAN, Va. – Embassy Suites by Hilton, a global brand of upscale, all-suite hotels from Hilton (NYSE: HLT), announced today the opening of a newly-built hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina. The hotel is conveniently located in the financial and arts center of Uptown Charlotte, giving guests access to sports, theatre, restaurants, biking, city parks, shops and museums. Embassy Suites by Hilton prides itself on offering guests an approachable and stress-free experience at each of its spacious, all-suites hotel properties.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown offers breathtaking views of the city just steps away from the Charlotte Convention Center and seven miles from the airport. The hotel has 250 Suites that include open living areas, kitchenettes and modern amenities like complimentary Wi-Fi, 42-inch HDTVs and ergonomic workspaces in each room.

Owned by BPR CMC Charlotte LLC and developed by BPR Properties, Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown welcomes guests to enjoy its two-room suites where travelers can spread out, enjoy a free, cooked-to-order breakfast each morning, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary drinks and snacks for each night. Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown, managed by Ron Feeney, provides customer service that always anticipates travelers' needs and delivers what matters most.

"Not only is the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown property stylish and appealing, its location also makes it the perfect addition to our award-winning brand of upscale all-suite hotels," said Alan Roberts, global head, Embassy Suites by Hilton. "This property allows guests to effortlessly experience and explore the best parts of the city."

In addition to Embassy Suites by Hilton's traditional amenities, this property also features a custom-made fireplace in the lobby and a Meck Dec Terrace where guests can enjoy complimentary nightly receptions and craft cocktails from the QC Lounge. The Suki Akor Asian Fusion restaurant serves fresh grilled meats, fish and vegetables and freshly made sushi in an upscale environment. The hotel has up to 12,000 square feet of event space and includes multiple meeting rooms for guests.

"We are eager for guests to experience the variety of amenities that this property has to offer," said Ron Feeney, general manager, Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown. "Embassy Suites by Hilton's inviting atmosphere will put any traveler at ease and the accessibility to the EpiCentre shops, restaurants and nightlife, and the Lynx Light Rail make this location that much more appealing."

Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown participates in the Hilton Honors® loyalty program, which is open to all guests and free to join - visit here for enrollment information. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. In celebration of the recent opening, Hilton HHonors is offering 5,000 Bonus HHonors points for 3 night stay from May 1 - August 31, 2017.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown is located at 301 East MLK Blvd Charlotte, NC 28202. For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit embassysuites.com or call +1 704-940-2517.

