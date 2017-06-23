Deutsche Hospitality is continuing on its course of expansion. Following the opening of the IntercityHotel Salalah in 2016, an agreement for a second hotel in Oman to be operated under the same brand has now been signed with Muscat National Development and Investment Company (ASAAS). An IntercityHotel will be developed at the heart of the capital city of Muscat by 2020. This is a move which will enable Deutsche Hospitality to strengthen the international presence of the brand, that is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The Omani Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Bin Nasser Al Mahrizi, attended the conclusion of the contract for this new project.

The hotel will be a new build which will contain a total of 285 rooms, including 12 suites, set across six floors. Interior design will feature a new look in line with the latest IntercityHotel generation. The hotel's gastronomic offerings will comprise a restaurant and bar, whilst the conference area will include three events rooms extending over an area of 340 square metres. A gym complete with swimming pool will provide guests with space to relax and escape from the stresses and strains of everyday life.

CEO Puneet Chhatwal commented: "The Middle East is a significant destination, both for leisure tourism and business travellers. It is a part of the world where Deutsche Hospitality is outstandingly well placed. Signing the agreement for the new IntercityHotel means that our portfolio will boast two hotels from this brand in an important growth region. There will also be a further IntercityHotel in Dubai in 2018. Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts are also well represented in the shape of the successful Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay in Dubai with another hotel to be added within the region in Qatar in 2018."

Commenting on this achievement, Khalid Hilal Al Yahmadi, CEO of ASAAS and Chairman of SalamAir, said: "ASAAS is pleased to sign the hotel management agreement with IntercityHotel. ASAAS selects partners strategically after detailed feasibilities and homework as it aims to offer the best hospitality services in Oman. Through this partnership with a German brand, ASAAS is in a position to offer more choices for the European market and assist in the growth of tourism from these countries, a step forward in its commitment to deliver industry leading projects."

