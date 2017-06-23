With the 600+ pre-registered participants for next week's inaugural HITEC Amsterdam, Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) is interpreting the strong interest as a sign of vitality for the hospitality industry and its stakeholders. In 2017, HFTP expanded its stakes in its 45-year Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC), by adding two boutique events in hospitality-strong regions to complement the larger, North American HITEC that runs annually in June.

The first of three HITECs in 2017 is HITEC Amsterdam, March 28-30 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, with pre-registration already exceeding the expected attendance numbers. This sign of popularity, plus the fact that the exhibit hall sold out in 72 hours when space was made available last June, demonstrates the need for a regional, concentrated forum to discuss the ins-and-outs of hospitality technology via networking, education and exhibits. This year HFTP will also produce HITEC Toronto, June 26-29 and HITEC Dubai, November 14-15, in partnership with Naseba.

"While we expected that HITEC Amsterdam would be a big draw, it is already exceeding our wildest expectations," said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE. "Because we are a non-profit organization, our successes are attributable to the industry experts who volunteer their expertise and time to help plan the program, resulting in valuable knowledge-sharing that leads to industry improvement. HFTP is also fortunate to have the support of many industry suppliers and sponsors, some who have been with HFTP through name changes, mergers and acquisitions for the HITEC brand's 45 years."

The HITEC Amsterdam education program is a topical slate of sessions planned and presented by a renowned, respected, volunteer group of industry experts led by HITEC Amsterdam Chair, Carson Booth, CHTP and Vice Chair, Derek Wood. Sessions will cover important topics such as: EU data privacy legislation, disruptive technologies, e-payments, service bus technologies, technology for profit and more. In addition the program starts with a keynote from BBC Radio broadcaster Dr. Aleks Krotoski and caps off with a keynote by future-scenario planner Woody Wade.

Wolfe goes on to say, "HFTP has been entrusted by the industry as one of the most reliable sources for finding out how technology and finance impact our enterprises. HFTP's volunteers are among the very best and brightest the industry has to offer who are extremely passionate about the industry. It is that passion that drives such positive responses."

HITEC Amsterdam will also host an exhibit hall full of companies offering some of the best technology products and services ever assembled in Europe under one roof. In support of the inaugural event, Platinum Sponsors CNN, Samsung, NEC and Novility are helping to provide participants special experiences.

HFTP's Entrepreneur 20X program, the hospitality industry's startup pitch competition, is a bonus event that will be held on the afternoon of March 28. The startups compete for a cash prize, two separate awards and the opportunity to innovate the hospitality industry. The event is exclusively sponsored by HoReCa.digital. HoReCa.digital is a newly established business unit of METRO that focuses on helping independent restaurants, hotels and caterers via innovative digital tools and solutions to improve their businesses. Focused on digital opportunities in the hospitality sector, HoReCa.digital features METRO Accelerator's highly selective mentor program for technology startups across the entire chain of Hospitality and Retail.

Also co-located with HITEC Amsterdam next week are two critical hospitality events produced by HFTP industry allies, Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Region Europe and Hotel Technology Next Generation (HTNG). Interested individuals can find information about these events at HSMAI.Europe.com and HTNG.org.

To learn more about HITEC Amsterdam, visit the HITEC website or download the HITEC app on the App Store or Google Play. For the latest news, follow HFTP/HITEC on HITEC Bytes, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter (@HFTP) and Instagram (@HFTP_HITEC).

About HITEC

HITEC is the world's largest and oldest hospitality technology exposition and conference brand. HITEC offers a unique combination of top-notch education, and brings together the brightest minds and hottest technologies from across the globe to one place. The unparalleled event offers attendees essential education, access to top hospitality technology industry experts and the resources to find cost-effective ways to improve company bottom lines. Combined with the intimate opportunities to connect with fellow professionals, HITEC has everything to enhance your career.

Historically hosted annually in a different city throughout the United States, HFTP decided to break tradition in 2017 by hosting three HITEC events all taking place outside of U.S. borders– in Toronto, Amsterdam and Dubai. This will be the first time the global association's largest HITEC event – featuring thousands of hospitality professionals from around the world – will take place outside of the U.S. In 2017, HFTP is producing its larger HITEC Toronto as well as two additional, inaugural HITEC events: HITEC Amsterdam and HITEC Dubai.

For more information about HITEC and HFTP's other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec. Download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

About HFTP

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) is a global nonprofit hospitality association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, that uniquely understands the industry's problems. HFTP has members and stakeholders across the globe. HFTP assists its members in finding solutions to industry problems more efficiently than any organization via its expert networks, research, conferences such as HITEC and certification programs. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segment of the hospitality industry. For more information about HFTP, email membership@hftp.org or download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

##END##

Contact

Jessica Blankenship

Public Relations Manager

Send Email