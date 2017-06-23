London -- World Travel Awards will host its much anticipated Latin America Ceremony 2017 at the glittering, all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on 9th September.

Located on Mexico's breathtakingly beautiful Pacific Coast, the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya consists of 687 rooms and suites in the family-friendly Hacienda section and 577 rooms and suites in the adult-only Heaven section, catering for families as well as adults seeking a child-free break.

"We are beyond excited to be hosting the World Travel Awards Latin America Ceremony for the very first time at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya," commented Frank Maduro, VP of Marketing for the AIC Hotel Group of which the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya is a part.

"It is a great honour and true pleasure to welcome the region's best-of-the best in hospitality. With the World Travel Awards being a pinnacle in the travel industry and a benchmark of success, we're thrilled to be a part of such a monumental event."

The all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya also boasts a private white sand beach on its door-step, in addition to six swimming pools (two family pools and four adult only pools), endless dining options, a first rate fitness centre and the Rock Spa® - the largest in the Caribbean with 75 treatment rooms, hydrotherapy current pools and steam rooms.

Further afield, the delights of Mexico's Riviera Maya - think Mayan ruins, world-class diving sites, tropical forests and eco parks - reward exploration.

World Travel Awards President Graham Cooke said: "The Latin America Ceremony is always a highlight of the Grand Tour for World Travel Awards, and the team and I are excited to be bringing the event to the Mexican Riveria for the first time since 2009."

"We look forward to welcoming industry leaders and luminaries to the all-inclusive five-star Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in September, and I know it will be a night to remember."

Voting for the World Travel Awards Latin America nominees will open on 22nd March 2017

and conclude on 19th July 2017.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

World Travel Awards Ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

For more information about World Travel Awards, please visit the official website.

About AIC Hotel Group AIC Hotel Group spearheads sales and marketing efforts for luxury resort properties in Florida, including Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel) and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Santo Domingo (set to open in late 2017) in the Dominican Republic, in addition to seven Mexico properties including Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos (set to open in 2018), Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Cancun (set to open in 2018), Nobu Los Cabos (set to open in 2018) and UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya, the first of a new luxury all-inclusive concept. For additional information, visit www.aichotelgroup.com.

Contact

World Travel Awards

Phone: +44 (0) 20 7925 0000

Send Email