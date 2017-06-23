Generator, the world's leading experience and design-led hostel brand, announces the opening of three new bars and restaurants at its Paris, Hamburg and Copenhagen properties, further enhancing their food and beverage offering across the group's 14-strong portfolio.

These exciting new social spaces will bring guests and locals together to share food inspired by local and global dishes at Khayma in Generator Paris, Helter Skelter in Generator Hamburg, and Reflections Icebar in Generator Copenhagen.

These three consecutive openings follow the success of bar Hilma in Generator Stockholm and Oosterbar in Generator Amsterdam, both of which launched last year, and showcase Generator's unique ability to seamlessly integrate social spaces into their properties and capitalise on emerging trends – two strengths that enable Generator to constantly disrupt the traditional perception of hostels.

With the launch of these fantastic new venues, Generator continues to build on the global trend of culinary-inspired travel, having recently appointed chef and restauranteur Luke Thomas to spearhead its offerings across its portfolio of hostels, further strengthening the brand's food and beverage offering. Thomas works with Generator's chefs at each hostel to create authentic menus, focusing on locally inspired street food style dishes.

"Offering our guests a unique and social experience is at the heart of what Generator does," said Fredrik Korallus, Chief Executive Officer, Generator. "Great-tasting and sociable food, engaging social spaces, and inspired design are a fundamental part of our offering and is a key differentiator. Our newly expanded portfolio of bars and restaurants epitomise our brand ethos as social hubs where people can meet, engage, share and have fun."

Khayma at Generator Paris

Located in the popular 10th arrondissement, Khayma is one of the few year-round indoor/outdoor rooftop bars in Paris, delivering unrivalled views of Sacré-Cœur and Montmartre, paired with Middle Eastern cuisine and inventive cocktails.

The menu will include North African Harissa-spiced chicken grilled in front of guests and flatbreads with classic toppings including hummus with sweet, spiced red peppers. The unique cocktail menu will include "The Khayma Martini" with Moroccan coffee and a hint of cardamom and pomegranate, and "The Persian Rose", a gin-based cocktail with rose water and cherry liqueur.

Khayma's name, derived from the Persian word for tent is reflected in its design, a sheltered space allowing for an open layout that's perfect for socialising.

Generator Paris features 917 beds in 199 private and shared rooms; rates start at €78 (private) /€17 (shared) per night.

Helter Skelter at Generator Hamburg

Helter Skelter, the new urban bar at Generator Hamburg, offers a menu of local craft beers, gin cocktails, and a selection of dishes inspired by local street food.

Paying homage to the building's past as a location where The Beatles once recorded, the bar has a roster of music events each week with DJ sets and live gigs in a curated space; featuring light installations, a state-of-the-art DJ booth, large mural artworks and a stage. Culinary offerings include elevated versions of local fare including hotdogs on warm brioche buns and unique variations of signature German dishes.

Generator Hamburg features 684 beds in 161 private and shared rooms; rates start at €55 (private) /€14 (shared) per night.

Reflections Icebar at Generator Copenhagen

Denmark finally receives its first year-round ice bar with the opening of Reflections Icebar at Generator Copenhagen. The 1,000 sq. ft/110 sq.mtr space consists of sculpted ice cultivated from the Torne River Jukkasjärvi, Sweden, providing a specially curated interior that brings Northern Sweden's polar magic indoors, featuring wood, metal and stone, highlighting the region's natural elements.

For an entry fee of €20, guests will receive a shot in an ice glass alongside a choice of four vodka cocktails served in a traditional kåsa mug, which they can take home as a memento of their experience. Children are also welcome and can choose from a selection of mocktails on offer.

In addition to the new opening, Generator Copenhagen has revamped its first floor bar with shuffle boards and pétanque. The café area which serves shareable bites inspired by Copenhagen's Meatpacking District has also been updated. The menu focuses on slow-cooked meat wrapped in caramelised spices served family-style alongside 'slaws, salads, fries, and other flavourful sides.

Generator Copenhagen features 662 beds in 175 private and shared rooms; rates start at 640DKK (private) /150DKK (shared) per night.

Hilma at Generator Stockholm

The recent opening of restaurant and social hub Hilma continues to create a buzz in Stockholm's food and social scene. Inspired by the 19th Century Swedish painter Hilma af Klint, one of the pioneers of the abstract movement before even Kandinsky and Mondriaan, the restaurant's eclectic interior reflects her brilliant use of colour. The venue has a number of surprising details and features, including a screening room for two and a walk in safe converted in to an operating tattoo parlour. Hilma brings together creative design, inspired art, great food and drink and on-trend music and events.

Generator Stockholm features 796 beds in 233 private and shared rooms; rates start from 695SEK (private)/170SEK (shared/ night.

Oosterbar at Generator Amsterdam

The opening of the Oosterbar in Amsterdam East has firmly put Generator on the map of the city's hyper-trendy bar and club scene. Situated in the basement of the building, the former boiler room of the University of Amsterdam's health sciences and zoological department was originally built in 1908.

The space is inspired by the building's history with a raw, industrial feel, in keeping with its authentic features. The intimate new late night bar, which hosts local DJs is a place for people to come and indulge in music, dance, hang out and have a good time.

Generator Amsterdam features 564 beds in 168 private and shared rooms; rates start at €75 (private) /€15 (shared) night.

The expansion of Generator's food and beverage offering in its social spaces comes at an exciting time, as the brand continues international growth this year with the opening of Generator Madrid and Generator Miami, the group's first hostel in the United States.

