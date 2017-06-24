sbe Founder and CEO, Sam Nazarian stated, "sbe is in advanced discussions with Hakkasan Group regarding a potential merger. As currently contemplated, sbe would welcome Hakkasan's global portfolio of prestigious restaurants and best in class nightlife assets into sbe's international platform of lifestyle hospitality and entertainment assets to create the most dynamic hospitality, residential, restaurant and entertainment company in the industry. The merger is expected to close within 60 days."

About SBE

sbe is a leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and

operates award-winning hotels, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is dedicated to delivering the best in service, design, culinary programming, and entertainment. Already a proven leader in the hospitality and real estate industries, sbe has more than 100 properties currently operating or in development, and is expanding several of its flagship brands including SLS, Hyde and The Redbury, both nationally and internationally. The company will debut a new slate of hotel and residence properties in 2016, including the recently announced Hyde Hotel & Residences and SLS LUX Hotel & Residences. SLS Hotel & Residences will represent over 3,900 hotel rooms and 1,600 residences worldwide by 2019. In addition to its distinctive hotels, sbe"s world-renowned restaurants and lounges include Katsuya, The Bazaar by José Andrés and Hyde Lounge. Founded in 2002 by Executive Chairman and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately held company.