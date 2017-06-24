ROCKVILLE, Md. – Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest hotel companies, joined with partners O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC, Hankin Enterprises and Fulcrum Management to open the new Cambria hotel & suites McAllen Convention Center in McAllen, Texas today.

Located at 701 S. Ware Rd., the 121-room Cambria hotel & suites McAllen Convention Center property is just steps away from the McAllen Convention Center and new McAllen Performing Arts Center, as well as only three miles from McAllen International Airport. The property is also within close proximity to the Palms Crossing Shopping Center, State Farm Arena, the International Museum of Art & Science and the McAllen Creative Incubator. The area is home to more than 600 manufacturing companies, making it a vital destination for business travelers.

To commemorate the opening, brand representatives, elected officials and guests celebrated the ribbon cutting with live entertainment, in addition to local spirits and food from the hotel's own Social Circle menu. Featured speakers included Choice Hotels Vice President of Upscale Operations Michael Lusick; O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC CEO and Managing Partner Tim O'Reilly; Hankin Enterprises CEO Chad Hankin; McAllen Mayor Jim Darling; and McAllen City Manager Roel Roy Rodriguez, P.E., who all discussed the positive impact of this new hotel and its appeal to business travelers.

"McAllen has grown into one of the largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley, making it an attractive location for Cambria hotels & suites, which are geared toward business travelers," said Michael Lusick. "We are thrilled to open our third property in Texas as part of Cambria's rapid expansion in the state, and across the country."

The Cambria hotel & suites McAllen Convention Center was designed as a new Cambria prototype, showcasing a customer-centric design with unique public spaces that invite guests to hang out, local art, adaptable meeting space, and next generation guest rooms that feature a spacious layout and technology upgrades.

Like all Cambria hotels & suites, the property will feature contemporary onsite dining from Social Circle, serving a menu comprised of local specialties; liquor, wine, and local craft beers, as well as freshly prepared grab-and-go gourmet salads and sandwiches; and a barista bar. The hotel also offers more than 2,000 square feet of meeting space with diverse capabilities for group meetings and conferences, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and free parking for all guests.

Cambria hotels & suites is proud to once again partner with O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC, an attentive and team oriented company with award-winning upscale, full service hotels and resorts across the country.

"We could not be more excited to work with Cambria hotels & suites on this project," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO for O'Reilly Hospitality Management. "The Cambria hotel & suites McAllen Convention Center is the perfect fit for this expanding market as it continues to attract business travelers with a need for an upscale, yet affordable, lodging option."

Cambria hotels & suites are designed to provide a unique and distinctive experience with the services and amenities that travelers demand, including chic décor, flexible spaces for meeting or socializing, stunning standard rooms that feel like an upgrade, and of course, free WiFi, allowing guests to stay fully connected while they travel.

About O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC

O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC was formed by Mr. Tim O'Reilly, Managing Member/CEO, in November 2007 and created by an intense desire to provide a unique, enjoyable and consistent guest experience through competent, attentive and team oriented hospitality management. Please visit OHM's website at www.ohospitalitymanagement.com.

About Hankin Enterprises

Hankin Enterprises is successor to the Hankin Organization, co-founded by Perch Hankin in 1945. Over the years, the Hankin family has been involved in all facets of the real estate industry. The Hankin tradition of excellence in hospitality has continued into a third generation through its ownership and management of Intercontinental Hotels Group and Choice Hotels International branded properties and non-affiliated independent properties. More information can be found at hankingroup.com.

About Fulcrum Management Corp.

Since its inception in 2003, Florida-based Fulcrum Management's work has included development and project management services related to over $750M in commercial, mid-rise/high-rise luxury residential, retail, hospitality, and mixed use developments throughout the United States For additional information on Fulcrum Management refer to the firm's website www.fulcrummangagement.com.