Berlin-based SnapShot, a big data and analytics company, has partnered with Hotech, a Turkish technology provider of professional software solutions, to equip the hospitality industry with advanced analytics and data visualization.

Under this partnership, Hotech's AmonRa PMS and Otello Hospitality ERP users, in total 1200+ hotels, will now have access to SnapShot Analytics, a powerful tool that allows hotels of any size to interpret their performance by combining data from PMS, RMS, CRM, reputation aggregators, social media, website statistics and more into one simple to use dashboard.

"Being able to analyze and understand PMS data is crucial to any hotel's success. We are excited to add Hotech's data to our SnapShot Analytics dashboard so that hotels across Turkey can not only understand this data, but also compare it to other key performance indicators," said David Turnbull, co-founder of SnapShot. "This partnership allows Hotech's clients to understand and act upon their data to ultimately improve the guest experience."

Since the Hotech was founded, the company has developed comprehensive software solutions for hotels in Turkey, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Turkmenistan and Macedonia. Further expansion to countries across Europe and the Middle East is planned, notably to Spain, Italy, France, Switzerland and Egypt.

"Besides adding a powerful tool to our wide solution range, we are also very pleased to cooperate with a new global partner, SnapShot. This cooperation will provide us with more strength to continue on our mission to maximize clients' revenue as well as add more solutions in order to ease their success," said Hamdullah Turgut, founder and CTO of Hotech.

