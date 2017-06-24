SnapShot and Hotech Partner to Provide Hotels Across Turkey with an Advanced Analytics Dashboard
Berlin-based SnapShot, a big data and analytics company, has partnered with Hotech, a Turkish technology provider of professional software solutions, to equip the hospitality industry with advanced analytics and data visualization.
"Being able to analyze and understand PMS data is crucial to any hotel's success. We are excited to add Hotech's data to our SnapShot Analytics dashboard so that hotels across Turkey can not only understand this data, but also compare it to other key performance indicators," said David Turnbull, co-founder of SnapShot. "This partnership allows Hotech's clients to understand and act upon their data to ultimately improve the guest experience."
Since the Hotech was founded, the company has developed comprehensive software solutions for hotels in Turkey, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Turkmenistan and Macedonia. Further expansion to countries across Europe and the Middle East is planned, notably to Spain, Italy, France, Switzerland and Egypt.
"Besides adding a powerful tool to our wide solution range, we are also very pleased to cooperate with a new global partner, SnapShot. This cooperation will provide us with more strength to continue on our mission to maximize clients' revenue as well as add more solutions in order to ease their success," said Hamdullah Turgut, founder and CTO of Hotech.
PMS companies can find out more about SnapShot here.
Contact
Margaret Ady
Head of Marketing
Send Email
About SnapShot
Founded in 2013 in Zell-am-See, Austria, SnapShot is a hotel data company and marketplace for hotel applications, with offices in Europe, Asia Pacific and the United States. In the last 12 months, SnapShot has signed more than 3,000 hotels to its platform, as well as 40+ data partners.
The Snapshot Marketplace offers a wide range of applications from Snapshot and third party developers. These include comprehensive hotel data analytics, easy-to-use budget control tools and a user-centric hotel communication/messaging service.
Acting as a hub for application developers needing to access and work with hotel data for applications and hotels needing secure, integrated applications, SnapShot is a unique resource in the industry, allowing a fast and efficient access to technology for hotels, and a rapid and secure access to hotel data for developers. To find out more, visit www.snapshot.travel.