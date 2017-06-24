WATG Unveils Design For Four Seasons Tianjin, China
WATG's design for the 52,000-square metre hotel encompasses two elaborate ballrooms, three artfully designed restaurants, the luxurious L'Océan Spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. Additionally, amenities such as a spaciously designed business centre, residential club lounge and meeting rooms cater for business travellers to the city.
An impressive 18-metre high atrium within the podium forms the focal point of the building, connecting the ballroom levels and key public facilities. Taking inspiration from an urban piazza, the atrium creates a central point where can guests can gather.
By day, the signature all-day dining restaurant, Cielo is filled with natural light created by grand windows and a glass ceiling. By night, cosy fireplaces and atmospheric lighting transform the restaurant into an intimate social space. An expansive outdoor garden pavilion provides a lush dining experience, suspended high above the bustling city below.
WATG's design for Four Seasons Tianjin is hotly anticipated to attract both local and international visitors, bringing a world class experience to this international port city.
About WATG
WATG is one of the world's leading integrated design firms and ranked as 2nd in the world among hotelarchitectural firms. WATG's interior design firm, Wimberly Interiors, was ranked 11th by Interior Design Magazine in their 2015 Hospitality Giants survey.
With over 70 years of design excellence, WATG and Wimberly Interiors, have become the world's leadingdesign consultants in the industry since starting in Hawaii in 1945. With offices in Irvine, Beverly Hills, Seattle, Chicago, New York, London, Miami, Istanbul, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai and Honolulu, the multi- disciplinary design firm is best known for creating internationally acclaimed destinations in 160 countries across six continents. WATG offers integrated design solutions comprising strategy, planning, architecture, landscape, and interiors for urban, tourism and resort destinations. WATG's projects are renowned not only for their design and sense of place but also for their bottom-line success.