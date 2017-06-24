Novility B.V. To Exhibit On Home Soil At HITEC Amsterdam
Novility is set to display at HFTP’s debut in Europe at HITEC Amsterdam – the world’s largest hospitality and technology conference
An innovator in smart hospitality training technology, Novility will reveal its enhanced version of the Novility L.I.V.E.™ during the fair, which uses motion-capture and speech recognition technologies to deliver comprehensive training set in a simulative hotel environment. The new version has been developed based on the feedback received from housekeeping employees and managers, hospitality experts and ergonomics specialists.
To name a few of the updates, the Novility L.I.V.E.™ solution now has a mobile companion, meaning that the staff members not only will receive their training just in front of the training station, but they will also be able to take a mobile device with them and train on-the-go. Moreover, the enhanced ergonomics module boasts a major update with 40 new practical and useful lessons, which aim to reduce repetitive strain injuries and liability claims that are caused by such injuries. With the new version, Novility does not only focus on successful fulfillment of housekeeping SOPs, but also the wellness and health of the employees that will consequently offer financial return to the hotels, and allow them to motivate and retain their staff.
“With the latest version, we have holistically improved the product on every level,” said Roderick ten Wolde, Founder & CEO of Novility B.V. “Innovation is in the heart of our business and we are constantly seeking ways of developing our solutions with technology. We are revolutionizing the hospitality training space by continuous and sustainable innovation. We want to transform the way people train at hotels” he added.
Novility will have its products on display at HITEC Amsterdam with ongoing demonstrations at Booth #15 during the exhibition days.
About Novility
Novility is a hospitality training & tech start-up based in the Netherlands with a mixture of young, ambitious and experienced team of hospitality specialists, entrepreneurs, developers, designers, IT experts and ergonomists from around the globe. With a shared passion to reinvent training in hospitality, Novility designs and develops advanced solutions that improve operational productivity & human capital. For more information, visit www.novility.com or call +31 (0) 23 230 2050.