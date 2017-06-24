Amsterdam, Netherlands – Novility is proud to announce that it will exhibit at the Hospitality Industry Technology and Conference (HITEC®) in Amsterdam, which will be Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals’ (HFTP®) debut in Europe. The Netherlands based company is also a Platinum sponsor of the event that will host over 60 hospitality technology vendors and thousands of industry professionals from around the world.

The event will take place at RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam during 28-30 March 2017. The program includes many exhibits, a keynote presentation in the usual tradition of HITEC, and 16+ educational sessions on current technology topics for hospitality.

An innovator in smart hospitality training technology, Novility will reveal its enhanced version of the Novility L.I.V.E.™ during the fair, which uses motion-capture and speech recognition technologies to deliver comprehensive training set in a simulative hotel environment. The new version has been developed based on the feedback received from housekeeping employees and managers, hospitality experts and ergonomics specialists.

To name a few of the updates, the Novility L.I.V.E.™ solution now has a mobile companion, meaning that the staff members not only will receive their training just in front of the training station, but they will also be able to take a mobile device with them and train on-the-go. Moreover, the enhanced ergonomics module boasts a major update with 40 new practical and useful lessons, which aim to reduce repetitive strain injuries and liability claims that are caused by such injuries. With the new version, Novility does not only focus on successful fulfillment of housekeeping SOPs, but also the wellness and health of the employees that will consequently offer financial return to the hotels, and allow them to motivate and retain their staff.

“With the latest version, we have holistically improved the product on every level,” said Roderick ten Wolde, Founder & CEO of Novility B.V. “Innovation is in the heart of our business and we are constantly seeking ways of developing our solutions with technology. We are revolutionizing the hospitality training space by continuous and sustainable innovation. We want to transform the way people train at hotels” he added.

Novility will have its products on display at HITEC Amsterdam with ongoing demonstrations at Booth #15 during the exhibition days.

