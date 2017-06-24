Cycas Hospitality has picked up two awards at the Serviced Apartment Awards 2017; 'Best Serviced Apartment' for Staybridge Suites London – Stratford City and 'Rising Star' for Nicholas Dubas, Rooms Division Manager at Staybridge Suites London – Stratford City.

John Wagner, founding partner of Cycas Hospitality said: "Since its opening in 2012, Staybridge Suites London – Stratford City has excelled within the sector, building a legacy based on exceptional service and demonstrating an innovative approach to welcoming guests into London. It's wonderful to see the whole team and Nicolas personally rewarded by our peers."

Natalia Perez, Director Brand Management Europe, Upscale & Midscale Hotels, IHG® says; "Congratulations to the team at Staybridge Suites London – Stratford City for winning two Serviced Apartment Awards. We are incredibly proud of the team who go above and beyond to deliver great customer service in a homely environment. It's our fantastic people at Staybridge Suites who truly make a difference."

Staybridge Suites London – Stratford City provides a home from home, apartment-style accommodation in the modern Westfield Stratford City shopping and leisure complex. The hotel is currently ranked 35 out of 1,088 Hotels in London on TripAdvisor.

The Serviced Apartment Awards are the first and only dedicated awards created for and by the serviced apartment, aparthotel, extended stay and short term rental industry.

Over 350 international guests attended the black-tie awards ceremony to see the winners pick up their prizes. The awards were judged by an independent panel consisting of travel buyers, journalists and service providers, and attracted more than 200 entries from around the world.

Cycas Hospitality is a hotel management company specialising in extended-stay hotels. It combines hands-on skills in hotel management with real estate investment expertise.

The company currently manages Staybridge Suites hotels in, Newcastle, Vauxhall London, London Stratford City as well as Staybridge Suites Liverpool, the first Staybridge Suites hotel in the UK.

About Cycas Hospitality

Cycas Hospitality is a hotel management company specialising in extended-stay hotels in the UK and Europe. It combines real world, first-hand experience of hotel management with expertise in real estate investment and development.

Cycas Hospitality manages Staybridge Suites hotels in, Liverpool, Newcastle, Vauxhall London, London Stratford City and the Holiday Inn in Stratford City London.

Cycas Hospitality also manages Starwood Capital Group's four extended-stay apart-hotels in Earls Court/Kensington, London Bridge, Bermondsey and Tower Bridge making Cycas the second largest operator of serviced apartment/apart-hotels in London.

Two new dual branded projects, comprising four hotels, are under construction. These include a Crowne Plaza/Staybridge Suites in Manchester and a Moxy/Residence Inn in Amsterdam.

At Heathrow Cycas also manages the Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport.

Several other projects are currently under development. www.cycashospitality.com

Contact details

For further information or PR enquiries, contact:

adhoc pr tel: 0207 433 0355

Lisa Ronchetti: lisa@adhocpr.com / 07903 869 669

Alissa Stroud: alissa@adhocpr.com / 07713 681 318