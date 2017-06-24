Press Release

Marriott International to Debut Aloft Hotels in Mauritius with Signing of the Brand’s First Adaptive Re-Use Project in Africa

9 Floor Office Building Will Transform into 150 Room Aloft Hotel Bringing the Brand’s Buzzing Social Scene to the Island

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) (www.Marriott.com), today announced plans to launch its cutting-edge Aloft brand (www.AloftHotels.com) in the capital city of Mauritius with the signing of Aloft Mauritius Port Louis. Slated to open in early 2019, the hotel will be the brand's first adaptive reuse project in Africa. Located in the central business district area of Port Louis, the existing 9 floor office building will transform into the city's newest destination sensation complete with 150 spacious, loft-like rooms, accessible technology and a hip, social atmosphere.

"The signing of Aloft Mauritius Port Louis underscores the unstoppable momentum the brand has been garnering and our strategic commitment to grow the Aloft brand in key destinations around the world," said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. "With its urban design aesthetic and appeal to savvy travelers, the Aloft brand is particularly suited for adaptive reuse and in today's challenging economic environment, projects like this one can offer developers significant advantages. We are delighted to see the Aloft brand debut in Mauritius and see many opportunities to use this approach as an important growth channel allowing us to enter even more markets, more quickly."

Owned by Green East Master Limited, Aloft Mauritius Port Louis is ideally located in close proximity to Le Caudan Waterfront district, the dynamic city center pulsating with activity including leisure, shopping, entertainment and a marina.

Designed for today's always on the go and in the know traveler, Aloft Mauritius Port Louis will introduce stylish and affordable accommodation and amp up the island's hotel scene with tech-forward features, distinctive design and buzzing social spaces. Delivering urban-influenced design and an energetic guest experience, all rooms will offer spectacular harbor or mountain views and feature ultra-comfortable plush platform beds, large walk-in showers and complimentary Bliss® amenities. Guests can also expect the brand's signature WXYZ® bar, a buzzy public space where they can catch up on emails, read the papers, play a game of pool or grab a drink with friends, as well as a Re:mixSM lounge – Aloft's twist on the traditional lobby experience.

Designed with the needs of the savvy next-generation traveler in mind, the hotel will offer SPG Keyless—the hospitality industry's first truly keyless entry system that enables guests to use their smartphone or Apple watch as a room key. Other features will include a Re:chargeSM fitness centre; a happening rooftop destination bar and pool with stunning views, Re:fuelSM by Aloft, a convenient 24- hour deli option for those on the go; as well as two modern meeting spaces supported by an 'In-Touch' business area. Fast and free Wi-Fi will be available throughout the property.

Aloft Mauritius Port Louis will complement Marriott International's existing portfolio in Mauritius, comprising of three operating hotels under the St. Regis, Le Meridien and Westin brands and one hotel currently under development under the Sheraton brand.

