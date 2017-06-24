Gearing up for its first Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®) of 2017, Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) is excited to announce the launch of its new HITEC 2017 multi-event mobile app – an additional benefit to tailor individual experiences for HITEC attendees. Available for download from the iTunes Apple Store and Google Play, the app will serve as a comprehensive guide for information on education sessions and exhibits while also providing social feeds and in-app correspondence capabilities for exhibitors and attendees. The HITEC 2017 mobile app is home to all the information attendees will need for HITEC Amsterdam, HITEC Toronto and HITEC Dubai this year, with information coming available as the event nears.

There are several new features within this app, creating an interactive and informative tool for HITEC participants. Users will have the ability to complete a profile with their LinkedIn information to make the process simple as well as connect with other attendees via a built-in direct messaging platform. The Attendee Networking tab is a great tool that will allow exhibitors and attendees to communicate directly by messenger or email, as long as the user is logged in. Robust searching allows users the capability to network a practical way to find and make direct contact for potential business opportunities. All messages will be sent, received and stored within the app itself.

"As HITEC continues to expand and progress, HFTP works to create a more innovative and engaging experience for conference attendees," said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE. "HITEC attendees are savvy industry professionals and leaders who are passionate and eager to contribute to the success of the brand. This year, we have revitalized our efforts to personalize and tailor the mobile planning experience directly to each person."

Browse the educational program and create your personal schedule, then login to gain access to all app functionality. Browse the continuously updated mobile app to discover information about event speakers, exhibitors, sponsors and much more. In addition to all the great features, a plug-in has been added to enhance the view to allow the app to perform on Android and iOS tablets. The app features an interactive tutorial that will display when the app is first launched. These screens will highlight some of the key features of the app.

The first of three HITECs in 2017 is HITEC Amsterdam, taking place next week from March 28-30 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, with pre-registration already exceeding the expected attendance numbers. This year, HFTP will also produce its larger North American event HITEC Toronto from June 26-29 and HITEC Dubai from November 14-15, in partnership with Naseba.

About HITEC

HITEC is the world's largest and oldest hospitality technology exposition and conference brand. HITEC offers a unique combination of top-notch education, and brings together the brightest minds and hottest technologies from across the globe to one place. The unparalleled event offers attendees essential education, access to top hospitality technology industry experts and the resources to find cost-effective ways to improve company bottom lines. Combined with the intimate opportunities to connect with fellow professionals, HITEC has everything to enhance your career.

Historically hosted annually in a different city throughout the United States, HFTP decided to break tradition in 2017 by hosting three HITEC events all taking place outside of U.S. borders– in Toronto, Amsterdam and Dubai. This will be the first time the global association's largest HITEC event – featuring thousands of hospitality professionals from around the world – will take place outside of the U.S. In 2017, HFTP is producing its larger HITEC Toronto as well as two additional, inaugural HITEC events: HITEC Amsterdam and HITEC Dubai.

For more information about HITEC and HFTP's other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec. Download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

About HFTP

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) is a global nonprofit hospitality association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, that uniquely understands the industry's problems. HFTP has members and stakeholders across the globe. HFTP assists its members in finding solutions to industry problems more efficiently than any organization via its expert networks, research, conferences such as HITEC and certification programs. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segment of the hospitality industry. For more information about HFTP, email membership@hftp.org or download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

