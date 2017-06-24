Viceroy Hotel Group (VHG) today announced the segmentation of its portfolio into three tiers: The Viceroy Icon Collection, The Viceroy Lifestyle Series and Urban Retreat Collection. This new structure is a natural evolution for the modern luxury hotel brand. As it continues to create unique and diverse experiences, the tier structure will help guests find what they are looking for more easily.

"We celebrate the differences in our portfolio and know that our guests love diversity, authenticity and personality," said Kelly Kang, AVP of Brand Management at VHG. "The introduction of our new brand architecture offers an intuitive way to choose a Viceroy destination that fits the unique personality of our guests and their vibe."

The Viceroy Icon Collection: Epic in Every Sense

The Icon Collection has endless dramatic flair, and luxury knows no bounds. With properties set in breathtaking destinations, guests can expect a sense of adventure and anticipation at every turn. There is equal opportunity to engage in active pursuits beyond one's wildest dreams or simply relax in the most scenic of settings. The Icon Collection properties encompass exclusive experiences and resort-style offerings including, but not limited to:

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort: The star of the Caribbean located on an acclaimed UNESCO World Heritage site.

The epitome of glamour, Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills, which is a Forbes 5-star hotel and celebrity haven.

Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai (opening March 31, 2017), the most sought-after Palm Jumeirah address with theatre at the heart of every guest interaction.

Take a peek at the new video from VHG's "I AM VICEROY" campaign at Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills for a deeper look into the world of the Icon Collection:

http://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/beverlyhills

The Viceroy Lifestyle Series: Provocative & Progressive

The Lifestyle Series hotels revolve around the needs and desires of the modern traveler. Stylish and provocative, these attitude-led destinations bring a playful edge to the luxury category. The Lifestyle Series hotels include:

Viceroy Santa Monica, a scene maker with buzzing nightlife and Santa Monica's beach and culture at your fingertips.

Among the bustle of midtown with a rooftop bar overlooking Central Park, Viceroy Central Park New York harnesses the city's remarkable energy and provides limitless opportunities for exploration.

Dive into VHG's Lifestyle Series by watching the "I AM VICEROY" campaign video for Viceroy Central Park New York here: http://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/newyork

Urban Retreat Collection: Bold & Eclectic

The Urban Retreat Collection is made up of boutique hotels, each with their own identity. They encapsulate local spirit and energy, and wink at rebellion. And while they carry Viceroy's signature style and service, they also delight by disrupting the norm. The series includes:

Hotel Zelos San Francisco, a downtown residential retreat with the buzzed-about Dirty Habit restaurant and bar social scene.

Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco, a mischievous fusion of San Francisco's counterculture tradition and contemporary hospitality.

Illuminated by the lights of Times Square, Cassa Hotel New York is a stylish, modern haven for travelers that like to stay at the city's pulse.