Atlanta, GA -- Atlanta-based Hotel Equities recently announced its selection as the management firm for the 130-room new build SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Avondale and the 120-room Fairfield Inn & Suites in Tolleson, both in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona.

In a vibrant area that also includes high-end residential and upscale retail outlets and dining, the Avondale site enjoys a central location to all the area's desirable amenities. The hotel in Tolleson, located off Interstate 10, will sit in a mixed use industrial corridor that also includes retail outlets.

"We are excited to add two Marriott hotels and expand our management portfolio in these thriving Phoenix markets," said Joe Reardon, Sr. Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for Hotel Equities. "We see great potential for these new Marriott properties in well-connected and growing areas of Greater Phoenix. Hotel Equities has been involved with site and brand selection and will work diligently throughout the planning and development stages. We look forward to operating these hotels and establishing a great partnership with Quyp Hospitality group."

With plans to break ground in the third quarter of 2017, the hotel's developers are currently in the final bidding stage of construction with assistance from Hotel Equities. They anticipate openings in 2018.

"We recognized an excellent opportunity for hotels in both Tolleson and Avondale," said Quinn Palomino, Principal of Virtua Partners and its affiliate, Quyp Hospitality. "Our firm is excited to bring two trusted and popular Marriott brands to the area under top-notch management by Hotel Equities. New hotels are a growth engine for jobs and bring increased economic activity to their host cities."

