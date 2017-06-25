Hotel Equities Selected to Operate SpringHill Suites Avondale and Fairfield Inn & Suites Tolleson
Hotel Equities Selected by Quyp Hospitality to Operate Two New Marriott Hotels in Phoenix: 130-Room SpringHill Suites Avondale and 120-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Tolleson
"We are excited to add two Marriott hotels and expand our management portfolio in these thriving Phoenix markets," said Joe Reardon, Sr. Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for Hotel Equities. "We see great potential for these new Marriott properties in well-connected and growing areas of Greater Phoenix. Hotel Equities has been involved with site and brand selection and will work diligently throughout the planning and development stages. We look forward to operating these hotels and establishing a great partnership with Quyp Hospitality group."
With plans to break ground in the third quarter of 2017, the hotel's developers are currently in the final bidding stage of construction with assistance from Hotel Equities. They anticipate openings in 2018.
"We recognized an excellent opportunity for hotels in both Tolleson and Avondale," said Quinn Palomino, Principal of Virtua Partners and its affiliate, Quyp Hospitality. "Our firm is excited to bring two trusted and popular Marriott brands to the area under top-notch management by Hotel Equities. New hotels are a growth engine for jobs and bring increased economic activity to their host cities."
