Best Western® Hotels & Resorts will soon offer travelers to Tokyo another exciting place to stay, with the opening of Best Western Tokyo Nishikasai Grande on April 1, 2017.

Nestled between Tokyo Disneyland and the central districts of Marunouchi and Ginza, Best Western Tokyo Nishikasai Grande is perfectly positioned for both business and leisure travelers, and its array of state-of-the-art amenities will make every stay a pleasure.

The hotel's 105 rooms - all of which are non-smoking - come in a range of configurations for all types of guest. These include triple rooms, allowing families visiting Tokyo Disneyland to stay together before they catch the complimentary shuttle bus to the theme park's main entrance.

All rooms also feature international power sockets, USB ports, flat-screen TVs and free Wi-Fi, allowing business travelers to stay connected and leisure visitors to keep in touch with home, including those all-important social media updates.

Corporate guests can use the 24-hour business center, and all guests will enjoy the exquisite Japanese and international cuisines served at the hotel's restaurant, which is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

And visitors wishing to explore the local area will discover a shopping mall and many local restaurants, some of them open 24 hours. Traveling to and from airport is easy too, with buses and trains connecting swiftly toNarita International Airport.

"Japan is one of Best Western's most important markets, and we are delighted to offer guests yet another excellent hotel in the vibrant capital city, Tokyo," said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western's Managing Director of International Operations - Asia.

"With international visitor arrivals to Japan expected to soar to 40 million by the end of the decade, and Tokyo hosting the 2019 Rugby World Cup and 2020 Summer Olympics, the country is on the verge of an unprecedented tourism boom."

"With its ideal location on the doorstep of Tokyo's key business and leisure destinations, including Tokyo Disneyland, we are confident that Best Western Tokyo Nishikasai Grande will attract many different types of guest, both from within Japan and across the world. I look forward to welcoming the first guests to this exciting hotel on April 1st," Olivier added.

Best Western Tokyo Nishikasai Grande becomes the company's third hotel in the Japanese capital city, joining Best Western Rembrandt Hotel Tokyo Machida and Best Western Tokyo Nishikasai, which is located just five minutes away from the new hotel.

Nationwide, Best Western's Japanese portfolio now extends to 13 hotels covering key destinations such as Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Yokohama and Okinawa.

