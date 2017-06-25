Guestline showcase extensive suite of cloud based hospitality solutions at HITEC Amsterdam
Thousands of hotel properties worldwide are partnered with Guestline for their products and services, including Legacy Hotels, Coast & Country Hotels, Innkeepers lodge, Greene King, Best Western hotels, plus a growing range of other accommodation providers in other sectors including SACO Apartments and CRM students.
A popular choice for independently owned properties, large groups, management companies, serviced apartments, pubs, hostels and student accommodation, Guestline hospitality software solutions are scalable, secure, functionality rich and highly recommended by users.
The first of three HITEC events in 2017, HITEC Amsterdam, on March 28-30 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, has seen pre-registration already exceeding the expected attendance numbers.
Rupert Gutteridge, Sales and Marketing Director at Guestline, who will be attending the event with colleagues from Guestline, said, "2016 was a fantastic year for the Guestline team and 2017 has started out even better. We have seen incredible growth across the world as more and more properties are utilising the advanced hospitality technology delivered by our development team.
As we move through to our next phase of growth, emphasis will be placed on extending integrations with third party services, strengthening our European presence and expanding into new territories.
HITEC Amsterdam gives us the perfect platform to connect with professionals throughout the industry and our representatives will be available to demonstrate the software at stand 19."
About Guestline
Established in the UK, Guestline provide innovative property management and distribution software to the hospitality industry. Founded on cloud-based technology, Guestline's revenue generating solutions enable hotel groups and independents of all sizes to achieve maximum occupancy at the most profitable rate.
Fully integrated into the Guestline distribution and central reservation platforms, the property management software is currently growing revenues in businesses in 20 countries across five continents. The range of products include Rezlynx PMS, online booking manager, CRS, channel distribution , PCI compliance and EPoS systems.
For more information, visit www.guestline.com