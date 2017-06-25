Guestline, leading providers of hospitality software solutions with over 25 years' experience in the hospitality sector, will be showcasing PMS, distribution and digital marketing technologies at HITEC Amsterdam.

The company will be demonstrating their comprehensive product suite, which includes the award winning property management system, Rezlynx, channel distribution technology and the extensive range of digital hospitality marketing solutions.

Thousands of hotel properties worldwide are partnered with Guestline for their products and services, including Legacy Hotels, Coast & Country Hotels, Innkeepers lodge, Greene King, Best Western hotels, plus a growing range of other accommodation providers in other sectors including SACO Apartments and CRM students.

A popular choice for independently owned properties, large groups, management companies, serviced apartments, pubs, hostels and student accommodation, Guestline hospitality software solutions are scalable, secure, functionality rich and highly recommended by users.

The first of three HITEC events in 2017, HITEC Amsterdam, on March 28-30 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, has seen pre-registration already exceeding the expected attendance numbers.

Rupert Gutteridge, Sales and Marketing Director at Guestline, who will be attending the event with colleagues from Guestline, said, "2016 was a fantastic year for the Guestline team and 2017 has started out even better. We have seen incredible growth across the world as more and more properties are utilising the advanced hospitality technology delivered by our development team.

As we move through to our next phase of growth, emphasis will be placed on extending integrations with third party services, strengthening our European presence and expanding into new territories.

HITEC Amsterdam gives us the perfect platform to connect with professionals throughout the industry and our representatives will be available to demonstrate the software at stand 19."

For further information on Guestline products and services or to arrange time for a meeting at HITEC Amsterdam, please click here.

View Source

Contact

Sophie Cartwright

Online Marketing Executive

Phone: 01743 282300

Send Email