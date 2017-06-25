Barcelona – Eurostars Hotel Company, the hotel division of Grupo Hotusa, has added the Eurostars Monte Tauro 4* to its portfolio (previously called Hotel Monte Tauro) in the beautiful Sicilian city of Taormina. This is the second hotel opened by the company on the Mediterranean island and the eleventh opened in Italy, which also includes establishments in Rome, Naples, Palermo, Venice and Lucca.

Built on the slope of a bluff, the Eurostars Monte Tauro 4*, which has been added under lease, includes 98 rooms, all of which are exterior and include a terrace with spectacular panoramic views of the Ionian Sea, the Gulf of Naxos and the legendary Mount Etna. The hotel offers exceptional facilities which are highlighted by an impressive panoramic pool and a restaurant sheltered from the bay where you can enjoy a varied selection of typical Sicilian and Mediterranean cuisine. The establishment also includes a meeting room with natural light and a capacity of up to 150 people, which makes it the ideal place for holding events of a professional or personal nature.

Located in the historical centre of Taormina, the Eurostars Monte Tauro 4*, which takes its name from the hill in which the villa was built, is the perfect enclave for those who wish to discover the remains of the classical city which are conserved in various buildings, highlighted by the famed Greco-Roman theatre. A "passeggiata" through its stone streets which are full of shops and a visit to the idyllic and unique enclaves like the Santuario de la Madonna della Rocca viewpoint are also essential.

With this addition, Italy remains one of the main international destinations of Grupo Hotusa's hotel division in number of establishments. In the words of Amancio López Seijas, President of the company, "reinforcing our presence in a destination like Sicily represents a step forward in our focus on Italy, where until now we have managed fundamentally urban hotels, as well as in our company's expansion policy which is based on increasing our portfolio with a selection of establishments adapted to all types of clients."

In addition to the new Eurostars Monte Tauro 4*, the hotel division of Grupo Hotusa includes five establishments in Rome (Eurostars International Palace 4*, Eurostars Roma Aeterna 4*, Eurostars Saint John 4*, Exe Della Torre Argentina 3* and Exe Domus Aurea 3*), two in Naples (Eurostars Excelsior Luxury Class and Exe Majestic 4*), and one each in Palermo (Eurostars Centrale Palace 4*), Venice (Eurostars Residenza Cannaregio 4*) and Lucca (Eurostars Toscana 4*). To download photos of the hotel, click here.

