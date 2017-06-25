Grupo Hotusa opens its second hotel in Sicily: The Eurostars Monte Tauro 4*
Excellently located in the historical centre of Taormina, the establishment, which is added under lease, includes 98 rooms
Located in the historical centre of Taormina, the Eurostars Monte Tauro 4*, which takes its name from the hill in which the villa was built, is the perfect enclave for those who wish to discover the remains of the classical city which are conserved in various buildings, highlighted by the famed Greco-Roman theatre. A "passeggiata" through its stone streets which are full of shops and a visit to the idyllic and unique enclaves like the Santuario de la Madonna della Rocca viewpoint are also essential.
With this addition, Italy remains one of the main international destinations of Grupo Hotusa's hotel division in number of establishments. In the words of Amancio López Seijas, President of the company, "reinforcing our presence in a destination like Sicily represents a step forward in our focus on Italy, where until now we have managed fundamentally urban hotels, as well as in our company's expansion policy which is based on increasing our portfolio with a selection of establishments adapted to all types of clients."
In addition to the new Eurostars Monte Tauro 4*, the hotel division of Grupo Hotusa includes five establishments in Rome (Eurostars International Palace 4*, Eurostars Roma Aeterna 4*, Eurostars Saint John 4*, Exe Della Torre Argentina 3* and Exe Domus Aurea 3*), two in Naples (Eurostars Excelsior Luxury Class and Exe Majestic 4*), and one each in Palermo (Eurostars Centrale Palace 4*), Venice (Eurostars Residenza Cannaregio 4*) and Lucca (Eurostars Toscana 4*). To download photos of the hotel, click here.
Set up in 1977 and with headquarters in Barcelona (Spain), Grupo Hotusa is a dynamic organisation composed of different companies related to the most diverse areas of the tourism sector. Aside from Eurostars Hotel Company, the organisation includes the world's biggest hotel consortium, Hotusa Hotels, with over 2,700 associated hotels worldwide; the hotel representative Keytel and the Restel reservation centre.