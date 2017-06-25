My Place Hotel-Marquette, MI Is Now Open!
"We are pleased to bring this exciting new product to Marquette, the long-time home for our family and businesses," Frank Stabile said. "As the region looks to Marquette for medical care, education, entertainment, business and culture, the addition of My Place gives travelers and workers in the Marquette area a reasonably priced option for nightly, weekly or monthly stays."
For General Manager Lee Brown, the hotel's opening also marks the end of an impactful chapter of construction. Having been a part of Superior Oasis long before the development of My Place, Brown had a hand in every step of the building process from setting the first wall to mounting the last finishes. If community feedback and Facebook likes are any indication, the next chapter My Place Hotel- Marquette, MI is very bright, Brown said.
"We are the first of our kind in Marquette and, as far as I know, the entire Upper Peninsula of Michigan," Brown said. "The Marquette community has been so wonderful to My Place. Every day I get asked about the hotel, its status, opening date and tours. It's not only in person either; our Facebook page logged 1300 likes before we even opened!"
Proud to welcome Michigan's first My Place hotel to the ever- expanding family, Terry Kline, My Place EVP of Franchise Development, said Superior Oasis' expertise and dedication to exceptional service will serve as an excellent introduction to the My Place concept.
We are extremely proud to work with Frank and Linda Stabile to provide the area's newest product to its travelers," Kline said. "We are so pleased to be working with family focused owners like Frank and Linda to provide our guests with both extraordinary service and the finest in quality economy lodging!"
All My Place Hotels offer modern amenities at an affordable price including nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. Each extended stay guest room will feature a My Kitchen, complete with a two- burner cooktop, a microwave and a full refrigerator. The property is pet friendly and will also include on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high speed Internet service and a 24-hour My Store, located in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies for the guests' convenience. Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy the new Breakfast in Bed option for a minimal cost.
