Marquette, MI – My Place Hotels of America is thrilled to announce the opening of Michigan's first My Place location in Marquette! Area travelers now have a fresh economy option in the brand new four-story, 63-room My Place Hotel, conveniently located at 2383 US 41 West. Central to the Upper Peninsula's premier retail, dining and entertainment corridor, the hotel's location also offers easy access to Northern Michigan University, the Superior Dome and the Berry Events Center.

In addition to the new hotel's ideal location, guests will also greatly benefit from the expertise and exceptional service provided by the award-winning owners and operators of Superior Oasis. My Place Hotel-Marquette, MI is the newest addition to Frank and Linda Stabile's Superior Oasis family of businesses – Comfort Suites, Days Inn and Hudson's Classic Grill and Bar – in welcoming guests to the Upper Peninsula destination. The Stabile family helped to establish the Marquette County Convention and Visitor's Bureau and has been instrumental in the growth of the Upper Peninsula Travel and Recreation Association. While their family has operated in the same location for more than 30 years, they are excited to add a much-needed option to the area's offerings.

"We are pleased to bring this exciting new product to Marquette, the long-time home for our family and businesses," Frank Stabile said. "As the region looks to Marquette for medical care, education, entertainment, business and culture, the addition of My Place gives travelers and workers in the Marquette area a reasonably priced option for nightly, weekly or monthly stays."

For General Manager Lee Brown, the hotel's opening also marks the end of an impactful chapter of construction. Having been a part of Superior Oasis long before the development of My Place, Brown had a hand in every step of the building process from setting the first wall to mounting the last finishes. If community feedback and Facebook likes are any indication, the next chapter My Place Hotel- Marquette, MI is very bright, Brown said.

"We are the first of our kind in Marquette and, as far as I know, the entire Upper Peninsula of Michigan," Brown said. "The Marquette community has been so wonderful to My Place. Every day I get asked about the hotel, its status, opening date and tours. It's not only in person either; our Facebook page logged 1300 likes before we even opened!"

Proud to welcome Michigan's first My Place hotel to the ever- expanding family, Terry Kline, My Place EVP of Franchise Development, said Superior Oasis' expertise and dedication to exceptional service will serve as an excellent introduction to the My Place concept.

We are extremely proud to work with Frank and Linda Stabile to provide the area's newest product to its travelers," Kline said. "We are so pleased to be working with family focused owners like Frank and Linda to provide our guests with both extraordinary service and the finest in quality economy lodging!"

All My Place Hotels offer modern amenities at an affordable price including nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. Each extended stay guest room will feature a My Kitchen, complete with a two- burner cooktop, a microwave and a full refrigerator. The property is pet friendly and will also include on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high speed Internet service and a 24-hour My Store, located in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies for the guests' convenience. Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy the new Breakfast in Bed option for a minimal cost.

Ngoc Thach

Ngoc Thach
Director of Public Relations - My Place Hotels of America

