Press Release

Kinseth Breaks Ground On Tru By Hilton, In St. Charles, Missouri.

Kinseth Hospitality Company (KHC) is pleased to announce the breaking of ground at the construction site of the Tru by Hilton in St. Charles, Missouri. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Tru by Hilton, located at 333 Camelback Road, took place on March 23, 2017. To kick-off the event Kathleen Brill, Sr. Vice President and Director of Leasing at Cullinan Properties, Ltd.; Ben Kinseth, Director of Operations at Kinseth Hospitality Companies; City of St. Charles Mayor Sally Faith; St. Charles Councilwoman Laurie Feldmanand; and Scott Tate, President and CEO, of Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce each shared their excitement for the project. Following, a group of investors broke ground on the coming Tru by Hilton hotel which will offer guest rooms and amenities for both leisure and business guests.

"We picked the Streets of St. Charles because of it's high energy enviornment. It has a vibrancy with all of the nearby restaurants and attractions creating endless amounts of excitement that will draw many travelers. Tru by Hilton is a fresh new product grounded in value, with the perfect mix of a high energy developement, great value rooms, and a new efficient design. We're excited to be a part of the Streets of St. Charles and the greater St. Louis community."

The 87 room, 5 story hotel is owned by St. Charles Hotel Associates, LLC., and will be managed by Kinseth Hospitality Companies. It is expected to be completed in first quarter 2018.

"Tru is a disruptive brand, as evidenced by its statement-making entrance to the midscale category and now the St. Charles market," said Alexandra Jaritz, Global Head for Tru by Hilton. "We know the brand will have broad appeal to by St. Charles area travelers who span generations but share a similar 'zest for life' mindset. At its core, Tru is value-engineered to provide guests with a contemporary, consistent and fresh experience in an affordable way, while at the same time being operationally efficient to our owners."

About Tru by Hilton

Tru by Hilton is a revolutionary midscale hotel brand providing a simplified and spirited approach that is grounded in value for business and leisure travelers. Disrupting the midscale hotel space, Tru by Hilton will offer modern and functional guest rooms and social connectivity with reimagined public spaces, including an open lobby comprised of four zones where guests can work, play, lounge and eat. Designed to appeal cross-generationally, guests will enjoy complimentary amenities including breakfast, coffee and tea; optional mobile check-in and Digital Key; a multifunctional fitness center; and high-speed Wi-Fi. Single-serve wine and beer, fun snacks and light meal options will be available for purchase at a 24/7 retail market. Tru by Hilton is the newest addition to Hilton Worldwide's portfolio of market-leading brands. Learn more at www.trubyhilton.com.

About Kinseth Hospitality

Kinseth Hospitality is a leading hotel management, development and ownership company. KHC has a proven track record of developing and operating award-winning hotels, restaurant and meeting facilities. Kinseth Hospitality is based in North Liberty, Iowa, and currently operates over 65 hotels and 5 branded restaurants in 12 states.