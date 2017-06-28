MNC Land And Hyatt To Bring First Park Hyatt Hotel To Indonesia
Park Hyatt Jakarta to combine country’s rich heritage with modernity
Park Hyatt Jakarta will serve guests with highly personalized, intuitive and fully engaged service; renowned art and design; a profound reverence for culture; and exceptional food and wine.
To provide guests with a strong sense of place that complements and connects to the local culture, Park Hyatt Jakarta will feature a modern interpretation of Indonesia's rich craftsmanship, traditional techniques and indigenous materials. Through contemporary art, architectural and styling elements in the interior spaces, Park Hyatt Jakarta will provide a fresh perspective of modern day Indonesia.
Ideal for both local and international guests, Park Hyatt Jakarta will be positioned on the top 20 floors of the 37 floor mixed-use building development by MNC Land, which will ensure panoramic views of the city. Featuring five premium food and beverage outlets, Park Hyatt Jakarta will also bring world-class dining and entertainment options to the city.
Mr. Hary Tanoesoedibjo, Chairman and CEO of MNC Group, commented, "We look forward to adding Park Hyatt Jakarta to our portfolio of landmark hotels. We believe in working with the best from around the globe to push the envelope and bring even higher quality standards of guest experiences to Indonesia. We are confident that Park Hyatt Jakarta, along with the other facilities in MNC Media Tower, will deliver on this promise and once again cement MNC Land's reputation as a world-class developer."
Park Hyatt Jakarta will join the four existing Hyatt-branded hotels in Indonesia: Grand Hyatt Jakarta, Grand Hyatt Bali, Hyatt Regency Yogyakarta and Hyatt Regency Bali, which is currently undergoing an exciting renovation.
The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About MNC Land
MNC Land is part of the MNC Group, which was founded in 1989 by Mr. Hary Tanoesoedibjo. The Group is one of the leading investment companies in Indonesia with three core strategic business arms, including media, financial services and property. Its media arm, MNC Media, is the largest and most integrated media company in Southeast Asia.
As one of the largest property groups in Indonesia, MNC Land acquires, develops and manages commercial and residential properties. Existing properties in its portfolio include: The Westin Convention and Resort Hotel in Nusa Dua, Bali; Pan Pacific Nirwana Bali Resort, featuring an award-winning hotel and championship golf course in Tabanan, Bali; and a minority investment in Plaza Indonesia, Jakarta, which encompasses the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Keraton Luxury Collection Hotel.
With the aim of creating the world-class communities and lifestyles of tomorrow, MNC Land also has several iconic new projects under development, such as MNC Lido City, a 3,000-ha integrated entertainment and lifestyle destination featuring Indonesia's first world-class theme park in Lido, West Java and MNC Bali Resort, a 106-ha luxury resort in Tabanan, Bali. Both of these new projects will star Trump Hotels' premiere resorts and signature golf courses in Asia, with courses designed by Major Championship winners Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson. In addition, MNC Land is developing several hotels, residential projects, apartments and office buildings in prime areas of Jakarta and Surabaya, such as Indonesia's first Park Hyatt Hotel in Jakarta, and One East Penthouse and Residences Collection in Surabaya, which also features Oakwood Hotel & Residences. Aside from property development, MNC Land provides property management services and other property-related services. For more information, please visit www.mncland.com
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 12 premier brands and 679 properties in 54 countries, as of September 30, 2016. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt™, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™ and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names and have locations on six continents. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.